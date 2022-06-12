Boxer Jake Paul blasts Biden for gas prices, inflation, claims Biden voters are ‘the American problem’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jake Paul, a Youtube influencer turned professional boxer, stepped into the political ring Saturday slamming President Joe Biden on Twitter for the state of the economy and his frequent gaffes and incoherent sentences. He also said unrepentant Biden voters "are the American problem."

Paul tweeted:

"Biden accomplishments:

1. Highest gas prices

2. Worst inflation

3. Plummeting crypto prices

4. Highest rent prices ever

5. Created new incomprehensible language

If you read this and voted for Biden and you still don't regret it then you are the American problem."

Inflation hit a 40-year-high Friday, gas prices have doubled since Biden took office, Americans are struggling to buy homes and pay rent, and some economists predicting the country will soon enter a recession.

WASHINGTON POST EDITORIAL BOARD ABSOLVES BIDEN: ‘$5 GAS IS LARGELY PUTIN’S FAULT'

Paul received some praise from conservatives on Twitter and much scorn from leftists.

"Never thought I'd retweet Jake Paul but here we are. This is 100% spot on," wrote the Chicks on the Right podcast account.

Longtime leftist sports and newscaster Keith Olbermann slammed Paul as "dumber than you look."

Paul's tweet drew the attention of controversial Washington Post columnist Taylor Lorenz, who noted, "Jake Paul’s third biggest critique of the administration is the price of crypto going down."

Liberal journalism professor Jeff Jarvis replied to Lorenz's tweet mockingly, "Creating a new, incomprehensible language is intriguing: Biden can personally lower the price of gas, raise the price of crypto, and invent words. Man, he's powerful. He's Webster!"

TWITTER SLAMS COMMERCE SECRETARY'S CLAIM THAT BIDEN IS 'VERY SERIOUS' ABOUT BRINGING DOWN GAS PRICES

Democrat Arizona state representative candidate Ryan Shead, criticized Paul, including for his race.

"Jake Paul proved why he is an idiot. Let me educate you, rich white boy," Shead wrote, before launching into his point by point response.

Left-wing Princeton professor Kevin M. Kruse tweeted in response to Paul, "Is he [Biden] responsible for your apparent head trauma too?"

Paul's comments diverge from the sports world's progressive orthodoxy. For example, Washington Commanders' Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio was fined $100,000 Friday for criticizing the violent Summer 2020 Black Lives Matter riots and juxtaposing it with the Jan 6 Capitol riot, noting that "it's kind of two standards."

Paul, who is 5-0, defeated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a boxing match in December by knockout. He will return to the ring later this summer in Madison Square Garden.