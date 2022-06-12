Twitter slams Commerce Secretary's claim that Biden is 'very serious' about bringing down gas prices

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo was ridiculed on Twitter for insisting that President Biden was "very serious" about bringing down gas prices.

On Saturday, a clip of Raimondo from The Hill made the rounds on Twitter after she expressed her support for Biden in spite of his low approval ratings and rising inflation and gas prices.

"I certainly support the president and his national security team. No one knows more about national affairs than President Biden, and I would say that he is very serious when he says he's going to use every arrow in his quiver in order to bring down gas prices for Americans," Raimondo said.

Several Twitter users called out this defense in the face of record-level inflation.

Republican communications specialist Matt Whitlock wrote, "Not sure why they keep building this up like there’s a super secret plan to fight inflation when there’s not. Biden’s stated plan to ‘fight inflation’ is ‘to lower prices.’"

"Their new, ‘Biden is totally competent, he just *looks* old and senile…’ narrative is both hilarious and pathetic," conservative commentator John Cardillo tweeted with laughing emojis.

CNN contributor Mary Katharine Ham tweeted, "I am being aggressively disinformationed [right now]."

"She has to say this…everyone else knows better," said Townhall senior editor Matt Vespa.

Andrew Follett, senior analyst for the Club for Growth, predicted, "I'll make a bet right now that gas prices will be higher this time next month than they are today."

Biden has repeatedly claimed that inflation was due to the "Putin Price Hike" caused by Russia invading Ukraine back in February, despite inflation levels rising significantly before the invasion.

New reports on Friday showed that inflation hit a 40-year-high of 8.6% in May. It marked the fastest pace of inflation since December 1981 and overtook the original prediction by economists of 8.3%.

Various media pundits have begun criticizing Biden’s approach to discussing inflation with the New York Times publishing a report calling it the "problem from hell" for his administration.