What's a 'borg?' Gen Z's hangover-proof TikTok trend becomes a staple for warding off drinking dangers

The latest responsible drinking method is called the "blackout rage gallon," and it's dominating TikTok.

Despite the name, some are hailing the drink, coined as the "borg," as Gen Z's handy way to prevent binge-drinking or drinking too much too soon.

The "borg" is a gallon jug filled with whatever alcoholic mixture the drinker wants to concoct to keep their intoxication level at bay or make sure they don't get too tipsy too soon.

The trend is taking over the video sharing platform as a way to prevent drinking-related dangers and side effects, including hangovers.

"As a preventionist, I like the borg as a harm reduction strategy for a few reasons. First, you get to decide what goes in here," TikTok user Erin Monroe said, pointing to a gallon jug of purified water.

"You get complete control over this, and that means even if you don't want to put any liquor in, you don't have to," she added.

Monroe added that the lid for the jug provides an additional safeguard for college partygoers who are concerned about people spiking their drinks while they are not looking.

"This is a closed container, so, as long as you're keeping the lid on when you're not actively consuming it, the risk of somebody putting something in here that you don't know about is significantly decreased," she said.

Though the mixtures vary, typical drinks consist of half water, half vodka, a caffeinated flavored mixture and powdered electrolytes.

Drinkers typically take a gallon of purified water, pour out half and add the amount of alcohol of their choosing before tossing in electrolyte powder and a flavor of their choosing.

Another user @drinksbywild, discussed the trend in his own video with the caption: "The best way to lessen your hangover or not have one is to limit your alcohol consumption, but these are college students [sic] were talking about here. Being properly hydrated is key for reducing the severity of a hangover and the BORG is a good idea to ensure you get enough water while you party."

"I'm a millennial and, back in our college days, we would drink something similar called fader-ade [vodka and Gatorade]… but Gen Z took it one step further and used a 1-gallon jug to ensure they get enough water," he said.

"College kids are going to drink anyway. I think this is a good idea. I'm on board with the borg," he added.

Drinkers are even giving their "borgs" clever names like "Ruth Bader-Ginsborg" or "borganic chemistry" to personalize their jugs and distinguish them from others at parties.