Cornell temporarily cancels fraternity parties after drink-spiking, sexual assault reported

Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, has temporarily canceled fraternity parties and social events after students reported spiked drinks and a sexual assault over the weekend.

Cornell President Martha Pollack and Vice President of Student and Campus Life Ryan Lombardi made the announcement in a Tuesday letter to the school community after the Cornell University Police Department (CUPD) sent out crime alerts "alleging the drugging of at least four students, and sexual assault of another student" at fraternity houses on campus between Nov. 3 and 6.

"Cornell must be a caring community where all students feel respected and safe," they wrote. "We must all remain firm in our conviction that this behavior must be eradicated from our community, whether or not we – or our organizations – were directly involved. We encourage you to take time to connect with and reach out to your community of friends and peers to ask for and offer support as needed."

The first CUPD alert, which was released on Nov. 4, said campus police had been made aware of at least four incidents that occurred on Nov. 3 in which "students reported to have consumed little to no alcohol at an off-campus location but became incapacitated while attending parties," the alert states.

EX-MIT RESEARCHER CHARGED IN YALE GRAD STUDENT'S MURDER AFTER GLOBAL MANHUNT FOUND COMPETENT TO STAND TRIAL

One victim reported being exposed to Rohypnol, or "roofies," CUPD said in the alert.

SLAIN UCLA STUDENT BRIANNA KUPFER'S ALLEGED KILLER PLANS TO REPRESENT HIMSELF AT TRIAL

On Nov. 6, campus police issued an alert regarding an alleged sexual assault that occurred around 4:30 a.m. at an event on the 100 block of Thurston Avenue in Ithaca. Ithaca police are investigating the incident.

There are 32 different fraternity chapters at the Ivy League school, according to Cornell University Interfraternity Council, which decided to temporarily halt all frat parties and social events, effective immediately, according to the letter. Events will not resume "until student leaders and Cornell staff are confident activities can take place responsibly and safely," Pollack and Lombardi wrote.

THE CAMPUS CRIME SURGE COLLEGES DON'T TELL PARENTS ABOUT

Ithaca police, as well as Cornell police and administrative officials, are investigating the alleged incidents.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pollack and Lombardi said the university is offering services to victims and others involved, including services available through its Sexual Harassment and Assault – Response and Education Office (SHARE) Victim Advocacy Program.

The school is asking anyone with information about the reported crimes to contact CUPD at (607) 255-1111 or through the RAVE Guardian app. Tipsters can also share information with the Ithaca Police Department (IPD) at (607) 272-3245 or the IPD tip line at (607) 330-0000.