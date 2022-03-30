Former Border Patrol chief sounds alarm on 'Fox & Friends': 'We don't know what we're missing'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Border Patrol Chief Victor Manjarrez Jr. joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to address his concerns about the likelihood of border apprehensions topping a million in the current fiscal year. Manjarrez emphasizes how with this record-breaking surge, it is nearly impossible to know exactly who and what could be entering the United States. Border crossings are expected to grow if the Biden administration does not renew Title 42 regulations.

VICTOR MANJARREZ JR.: Well, when you look at a million people, if you put them in one spot, that's the same population of San Jose, California. If we're looking at 2-2.5 million that in itself would be about the fourth-largest city in the United States. And those are the people that we've arrested or been arrested because when you have sheer numbers of that magnitude, you have to collapse your operations. So there are areas along the southwest border that's certainly not been patrolled to the highest levels that need to be. And so what is it we're missing. We just do not know we're missing. That is my biggest fear is what's out there that we never get our hands on, we never get our eyes on. And it's coming somewhere into the interior of the United States. That's the scary thought.

