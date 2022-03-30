Border Patrol union president issues stark warning: 'Floodgates could totally bust open'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President of the National Border Patrol Council Brandon Judd warned against the expiration of Title 42, a COVID-era border policy, arguing it will prompt the "floodgates" to open at the southern border as the number of apprehensions continues to spike. Judd joined "Fox & Friends First" on Wednesday to discuss the latest on the crisis as the White House braces for an influx of migrants amid already-strained resources.

TEXAS LAWMAKERS URGE BIDEN TO KEEP COVID BORDER POLICY

BRANDON JUDD: We're fighting fronts that we just don't have the resources to do it, and if Title 42 goes away, then those floodgates just completely and totally bust open and will be overwhelmed, and we'll have less resources in the field. This is a scary situation, and when you look at the number of people that were apprehended that have criminal records, it becomes even scarier. This is a very bad situation right now.

