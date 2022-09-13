Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Border patrol agent: Drug cartels are flourishing from an open border

Del Cueto challenges VP Kamala Harris' characterization of the border as 'secure'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Border patrol agent on video of camouflaged migrants at border Video

Border patrol agent on video of camouflaged migrants at border

National Border Patrol Council vice president Art Del Cueto reacts to Vice President Kamala Harris' recent comments about the southern border on 'Your World.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Art Del Cueto, vice president of the National Border Patrol Council, reacted Tuesday to Vice President Kamala Harris's insistence the border is secure and video of camouflaged migrants climbing over a border wall on 'Your World.'

ART DEL CUETO: You don't need an expert to tell you. The American public has seen the video. They know what's going on. At this point, I'm at a loss for words, and I'm not at a loss for words often. But I don't know what the vice president is even thinking by saying that.

TEXAS BORDER OFFICIALS SEIZE MORE THAN 266 POUNDS OF METH AT US-MEXICO BRIDGE

And to keep a straight face and to actually believe you're going to fool the American public with lies about this. They've [the Bideb administration] created the mess. The cartels and the drug individuals are the ones that are flourishing from this. And who's suffering? The United States.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Camouflaged migrants seen climbing over border wall: 'I'm at a loss for words' Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.