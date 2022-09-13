Border patrol agent: Drug cartels are flourishing from an open border

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Art Del Cueto, vice president of the National Border Patrol Council, reacted Tuesday to Vice President Kamala Harris's insistence the border is secure and video of camouflaged migrants climbing over a border wall on 'Your World.'

ART DEL CUETO: You don't need an expert to tell you. The American public has seen the video. They know what's going on. At this point, I'm at a loss for words, and I'm not at a loss for words often. But I don't know what the vice president is even thinking by saying that.

And to keep a straight face and to actually believe you're going to fool the American public with lies about this. They've [the Bideb administration] created the mess. The cartels and the drug individuals are the ones that are flourishing from this. And who's suffering? The United States.

