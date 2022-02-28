Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Bongino: Putin has serious ‘public perception’ problem on his hands

...and it will defeat the Russian president's 'mask of strength,' says Bongino

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Bongino: Putin has serious ‘public perception’ problem on his hands Video

Bongino: Putin has serious ‘public perception’ problem on his hands

Fox News’ Dan Bongino on the lack of public support for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News’ Dan Bongino told "Fox & Friends" Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has a "public perception problem on his hands" which will defeat his "mask of strength."

RUSSIA’S ROLE AT UN UNDER SCRUTINY AS UKRAINE CALLS FOR SECURITY COUNCIL VOTE TO BE REMOVED

DAN BONGINO: Well, he’s got a big problem on his hands, Putin, as a strong man. Not a man who is strong, but a strong man. What do they rely on? They rely on the perceived public support of what they are doing, right? You know, Kim Jong-un has photos of himself in everyone’s home. It is obviously a propaganda effort. 

The problem with the propaganda effort is in order to overcome the economic problem and the economics of the prisoner's dilemma, right, why it is 100 prison guards, you know, can keep 10,000 prisoners under control, the prisoners have a coordination problem. They don’t know who will agree to break out. The problem with public protest for Putin is now the public is seeing that everybody else is agreeing that Putin sucks and he is going to have a serious public perception problem on his hands which defeats the strongman agenda and his mask of strength.

WATCH THE FULL ‘FOX & FRIENDS’ VIDEO BELOW:

Bongino: Occupying Ukraine would be enormous logistical problem for Putin Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.