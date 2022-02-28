Bongino: Putin has serious ‘public perception’ problem on his hands

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News’ Dan Bongino told "Fox & Friends" Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has a "public perception problem on his hands" which will defeat his "mask of strength."

DAN BONGINO: Well, he’s got a big problem on his hands, Putin, as a strong man. Not a man who is strong, but a strong man. What do they rely on? They rely on the perceived public support of what they are doing, right? You know, Kim Jong-un has photos of himself in everyone’s home. It is obviously a propaganda effort.

The problem with the propaganda effort is in order to overcome the economic problem and the economics of the prisoner's dilemma, right, why it is 100 prison guards, you know, can keep 10,000 prisoners under control, the prisoners have a coordination problem. They don’t know who will agree to break out. The problem with public protest for Putin is now the public is seeing that everybody else is agreeing that Putin sucks and he is going to have a serious public perception problem on his hands which defeats the strongman agenda and his mask of strength.

