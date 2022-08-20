Bongino argues liberal city voters have 'embraced the suck' of Democratic leadership as crime surges

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Host of ‘Unfiltered with Dan Bongino,’ Dan Bongino, questioned why New York City voters continue to elect soft-on-crime, liberal politicians who he argues are the cause of surging crime. On "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday, Bongino said the voters have "embraced the suck" and settled for the "decline" of New York City.

DAN BONGINO: When we were in the Secret Service, right, we had this thing called Embrace the Suck. Pete, I'm sure you know what this means. It means you're in a really crappy, horrible situation. You're in some hot zone. You're in a hotel with lizards and rats in it with no running water, and you're stuck for two weeks and the president's coming. So do the job. Shut your mouth. Just embrace the suck and get the job done. You ask me, why do people keep voting these people in? Because I swear to you, I think they've embraced the suck. I think the people of New York and in these liberal cities are like, you know what? We're in this decline. It just is the way it is. I hate Trump and Republicans. So let me just get mine. You know, FIGMO. Screw it. Got my orders. Pete knows what that means. It's not screw it, but you get the point. I'm just going to get mine, and everything sucks. And that's it. That's the only explanation. I do a whole monologue on this tonight that I swear liberal and Democrat voters have just been like, Yeah, eight and a half percent inflation, an open border, Putin in Ukraine, Taiwan, the Formosa Strait blowing up. Oh, yeah, it all sucks. Ain't going to get any better. But I got mine. I'm good. That's it. There's no other explanation.

