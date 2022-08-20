Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

Bongino argues liberal city voters have 'embraced the suck' of Democratic leadership as crime surges

NYC sucker-punch suspect was released with charges reduced after hitting a Bronx man, leaving him in a coma

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Dan Bongino: New Yorkers have ‘embraced the suck’ on crime surge Video

Dan Bongino: New Yorkers have ‘embraced the suck’ on crime surge

‘Unfiltered with Dan Bongino’ host Dan Bongino discusses the surging crime in New York City and questions why voters continue to support soft-on-crime politicians.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Host of ‘Unfiltered with Dan Bongino,’ Dan Bongino, questioned why New York City voters continue to elect soft-on-crime, liberal politicians who he argues are the cause of surging crime. On "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday, Bongino said the voters have "embraced the suck" and settled for the "decline" of New York City. 

TED WILLIAMS BLASTS BAIL REFORM AFTER BRONX SUCKER PUNCH SUSPECT'S RELEASE: ‘THE CRIMINALS ARE WINNING’

DAN BONGINO: When we were in the Secret Service, right, we had this thing called Embrace the Suck. Pete, I'm sure you know what this means. It means you're in a really crappy, horrible situation. You're in some hot zone. You're in a hotel with lizards and rats in it with no running water, and you're stuck for two weeks and the president's coming. So do the job. Shut your mouth. Just embrace the suck and get the job done. You ask me, why do people keep voting these people in? Because I swear to you, I think they've embraced the suck. I think the people of New York and in these liberal cities are like, you know what? We're in this decline. It just is the way it is. I hate Trump and Republicans. So let me just get mine. You know, FIGMO. Screw it. Got my orders. Pete knows what that means. It's not screw it, but you get the point. I'm just going to get mine, and everything sucks. And that's it. That's the only explanation. I do a whole monologue on this tonight that I swear liberal and Democrat voters have just been like, Yeah, eight and a half percent inflation, an open border, Putin in Ukraine, Taiwan, the Formosa Strait blowing up. Oh, yeah, it all sucks. Ain't going to get any better. But I got mine. I'm good. That's it. There's no other explanation. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Dan Bongino: Liberal leaders have done a ‘pathetic’ job at keeping cities safe Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.