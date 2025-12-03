Bondi warns of vetting failures after 'frightening' arrest of Afghan national for bomb threats in Texas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Attorney General Pam Bondi highlighted a chilling case out of Fort Worth, Texas, where an Afghan national was arrested after allegedly expressing interest in building bombs and carrying out an attack.

"I can't overstate how frightening this individual was," she said Tuesday night on "Hannity."

"He was on TikTok, he was online, he was communicating with people saying he wanted to build bombs. He was talking about bomb material that is used by the Taliban, and he was going to blow up people [and] buildings in Fort Worth, Texas."

Bondi thanked the swift actions of local law enforcement, U.S. attorneys and the FBI for identifying and apprehending the suspect, Mohammad Dawood Alokozay.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that the Texas Department of Public Safety notified the FBI in late November after multiple social media accounts circulated a video call in which a man claiming to live in the Dallas–Fort Worth area threatened to build a bomb in his vehicle and kill the others on the call.

Alokozay was charged in federal court on Saturday, according to the AP, which noted he has not yet entered a plea and that court records did not reveal whether he had obtained an attorney.

AP also reported that the FBI used facial recognition technology to identify Alokozay as the man in the video.

Bondi cited "virtually little or no vetting" in place, allowing Alokozay and potentially others like him to slip through the cracks.

Alokozay's arrest comes amid heightened scrutiny over allegedly insufficient vetting processes for foreign nationals entering the U.S. — an issue many Republicans have focused on since an Afghan national allegedly critically injured one National Guard trooper and killed another in a shooting last week.

