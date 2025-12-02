Afghan evacuee arrested before DC shooting federally charged with threatening terror attack

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Afghan national who arrived during the same Biden administration Kabul evacuation effort as the West Virginia National Guard shooting suspect was federally charged Tuesday with planning to attack civilians.

Mohammad Dawood Alokozay, 30, of Afghanistan but currently residing in Fort Worth, Texas, was charged at the state level last week with making a terrorist threat.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, Ryan Raybould, announced federal charges for Alokozay, whom he said was threatening to "build a bomb," "conduct a suicide attack," and kill Americans and others." The feds charged Alokozay with transmitting a threatening communication in interstate commerce.

Raybould cited a video allegedly posted to social media by Alokozay that included Arabic lettering and the suspect "angrily gesturing and speaking Dari, a language commonly spoken in Afghanistan while conversing with two other males on a video call."

Alokozay arrived in the U.S. as part of Operation Allies Welcome under the Biden administration, according to the Department of Homeland Security. That effort resettled Afghans following the U.S. military withdrawal from Kabul at the end of August 2021.

On Sept. 7, 2022, Alokozay was admitted to the U.S. as a lawful permanent resident (LPRs).

President Donald Trump and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Joseph Edlow announced just days ago they are doing a full investigation of LPRs, also known as green cards, from certain areas after another Afghan evacuee – Rahmanullah Lakanwal – was accused of shooting two West Virginia National Guardsmen in Farragut Square in Washington, D.C.

Tuesday’s indictment said Alokozay threatened to conduct a suicide attack on other participants in the video call, as well as on "infidels" and U.S. citizens.

The onetime evacuee also made reference to a particular type of cooking oil container that the Taliban likes to use in order to build IEDs or improvised explosives in Afghanistan itself.

Alokozay allegedly said he came to the U.S. in order to kill the people he was speaking to on the call, and that he also wanted to purportedly conduct a suicide attack on Americans.

The suspect also said he was not afraid of getting deported or killed in the process.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Alokozay "explicitly stated that he came here in order to kill American citizens," contradicting Biden-administration reassurances about vetting.

"The public safety threat created by the Biden administration’s vetting breakdown cannot be overstated – the Department of Justice will continue working with our federal and state partners to protect the American people from the prior administration’s dangerous incompetence," Bondi said in a statement.

Raybould said his office has "zero tolerance" for threats of harm against the American people and that he credits the "rapid response" of state and federal authorities who captured Alokozay.

The FBI has also been involved in the case, with its Dallas office’s leader, R. Joseph Rothrock, saying in a statement that public reports of the threatening video drew the FBI’s JTTF’s (Joint Terrorism Task Force) attention and allowed authorities to capture the suspect before he could carry out his alleged plans.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Vincent Mazzurco is prosecuting the case.

