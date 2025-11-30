Alina Habba blasts Biden immigration policies as ‘absolute failure’ after deadly National Guard ambush

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Trump allies Alina Habba and Tom Homan blasted Biden-era immigration failures on Sunday, claiming they enabled the circumstances that led an Afghan national to allegedly shoot two West Virginia National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., last week.

"This is a crime that should not have happened. It was avoidable, and that is why this administration is so focused on getting illegals out and [telling] people that were brought in that want to commit crime against Americans, ‘Get out of our country. We don't want you here,'" Habba, acting U.S. attorney for New Jersey, said on "Sunday Morning Futures."

Habba assured that justice against 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who allegedly opened fire last Wednesday, killing 20-year-old National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom, and critically wounding 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe, will be "swift and heavy."

She also praised U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro for upgrading charges from assault to first-degree murder.

"She will have no mercy as she should not on something like this," she told guest host Jackie DeAngelis.

"This is an absolute failure of the prior administration, as we know, that has allowed open borders," Habba added.

A representative for former President Joe Biden did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Lakanwal drove from Washington state to carry out an "ambush-style" attack with a .357-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver, according to the Associated Press.

Trump border czar Tom Homan criticized immigration loopholes from the previous administration on "Sunday Morning Futures," suggesting that those shortcomings were largely to blame for the attack.

"We had 10.5 million illegal aliens come to the border under Joe Biden, and that's not counting the hundreds of thousands that came to the CHNV program, the CBP One app. It's not counting the over 2 million known gotaways," he said.

"At least these Afghans… at least we have a photograph, we have some fingerprints. We never get the records to actually know who they are because many of these countries like Afghanistan don't have databases like we have, so it's hard to vet anybody.

"But the 2 million known gotaways, we don't even know who the hell they are, where they came from, why they're here," he continued.

"[We had the] biggest national security failure in the history of this nation under Joe Biden, and thank God President Trump's in the Oval Office because he's cleaning it up," Homan added.