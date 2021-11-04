James 'Bo Snerdley' Golden urges AOC to continue pushing left-wing policies to 'lose more elections'

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should continue to call for far-left policy positions following Virginia Republican's win in Tuesday's election according to radio host and producer James Golden.

Golden, known best as the late radio icon Rush Limbaugh's producer and call-screener Bo Snerdley, told "Fox News Primetime" the Bronx lawmaker's claim the candidates from her party running on Tuesday were too "moderate" is just the projection Republicans and conservatives want to hear.

"[W]hat you have is a radicalism that can’t be hidden from the American people anymore, and just today AOC went on the launch pad that the reason they lost the election was that they were too moderate – so she wants more," he said.

"To which, I say, by all means, please, go even further to the left and lose more elections and let’s see what happens in 2022."

Golden also offered rare praise for longtime Democratic strategist James Carville, who diagnosed his party's losses as in part a product of "stupid wokeness."

Carville claimed the Democrats' focus on woke issues led to election losses outside Virginia, naming places like Long Island and Buffalo, N.Y., Minneapolis, and Seattle.

In Buffalo, a write-in candidate beat a far-left nominee for the mayorship, while in Minneapolis, a ballot proposition to disband the police force was defeated. In Seattle, a Republican was elected city attorney over a Democrat who the local paper described as a "police abolitionist".

"James Carville does have a point. Wokeness is putting Democrats to sleep – their electoral chances anyway - across the country," Golden said in response.

Golden contrasted the Democrats' woke and often confrontational messaging with the "positivity" of the candidates who won some of the more notable Republican races.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He pointed to Virginia Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears, who has spoken about her "American dream" as a Jamaican immigrant, military veteran and now statewide officeholder-to-be.

"[Glenn Youngkin] is the same way," Golden said, describing the Falls Church businessman-turned-governor-elect as offering an "optimistic viewpoint for the people of Virginia."

"And, it resonated," he said.

Golden said that by contrast, Democrats like Barack Obama came to the Old Dominion and "demonized parents."

"Stay optimistic and stay on course and you will win elections," he remarked.