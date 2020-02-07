Sandra Smith confronts Bloomberg campaign co-chair who credits Obama for economic boom

Michael Bloomberg could do better than the "smoke-and-mirrors" Donald Trump economy if the former New York City mayor is elected president, Bloomberg campaign co-chair Stephen Benjamin maintained Friday.

Benjamin told "America's Newsroom" hosts Sandra Smith and Ed Henry that Americans can do better and the stock market can be even stronger.

"I think it's important to note that -- yes -- the stock market still continues to go strong. It has been for 11 years, we might want to add -- since the Obama years. And, even if you look at job growth numbers and the economy, the economy's not growing at the same pace it grew under Jimmy Carter," he stated.

"The reality is that you have families all across America who are not benefiting from this. Yes, those of us who are the top who've done well in life--" he told the "Newsroom" hosts.

BLOOMBERG DOUBLES TELEVISION AD SPENDING AMID IOWA CHAOS

"He gives credit to President Obama for the booming economy?" Smith interjected.

"You asked me a question," Benjamin shot back. "We are watching Americans drop out from the top [income] quintile down to the bottom [income] quintile all across this country."

"So," he continued, "we have got to make sure we have an economy that works for all people: one that focuses on new energy and clean energy, [and] one that focuses on infrastructure. So, there has to be more for more people all across this country."

"How can you say this is Barack Obama's economy when this president has now had three years, cut taxes, cut regulations, and [seen] record-low unemployment? ... ," asked Henry. "You heard all the statistics. He's got data as well."

"Well, let me tell you what, we are not going to get into the old school facts nor alternative facts," said Benjamin, who claimed that while the eight years of the Obama administration saw "incredible" economic growth, that pace that has not been sustained under the Trump administration.

"That's just a fact. Whether or not you want to accept it, it's real," he said. "And, under Mike Bloomberg as president, we are going to see Americans all across the board benefit even more greatly."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Bloomberg has recently made waves shelling out a staggering $300 million in cash of his own money on TV ads alone.

Comparatively, billionaire Tom Steyer has spent $145 million, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has spent $31 million, and former Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg has spent $28 million.