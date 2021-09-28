Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Sen. Blackburn: Gen. Milley proud of his 'political aggressiveness,' talks with 'Peril' authors

Says Milley was 'polishing image' instead of working on Afghanistan plans

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Sen. Blackburn slams Milley for speaking to ‘Peril’ authors Video

Sen. Blackburn slams Milley for speaking to ‘Peril’ authors

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., on Gen. Mark Milley’s testimony before Senate Armed Services Committee.

After Gen. Mark Milley’s testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said on "America Reports" on Tuesday that Milley "chose" to help Bob Woodward and Robert Costa write their book, "Peril," when he could have been spending time on a withdrawal plan for Americans in Afghanistan.

AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL: MILLEY, AUSTIN TESTIFY IN FRONT OF CONGRESS ON DECISION: LIVE UPDATES

MARSHA BLACKBURN: I think he surprised a lot of people that he actually went to the yes or no because he had been batting around the questions all day. I think this is Mark Milley being very proud of his political aggressiveness that he has displayed. I've talked to a lot of people that have known him throughout his career, and they felt that he was very aggressive politically throughout his career. 

But here is the thing. He chose to put that time in talking to these reporters, helping them write these books, providing information when he should have been working on a withdrawal plan to get our citizens, our troops, our allies out of Afghanistan. He should have been watching the Taliban's advancement and paying more attention to that rather than trying to polish up his resume in his image.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Sen. Blackburn: Milley 'trying to give non-answers' during hearing Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.