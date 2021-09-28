Sen. Blackburn: Gen. Milley proud of his 'political aggressiveness,' talks with 'Peril' authors

After Gen. Mark Milley’s testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said on "America Reports" on Tuesday that Milley "chose" to help Bob Woodward and Robert Costa write their book, "Peril," when he could have been spending time on a withdrawal plan for Americans in Afghanistan.

MARSHA BLACKBURN: I think he surprised a lot of people that he actually went to the yes or no because he had been batting around the questions all day. I think this is Mark Milley being very proud of his political aggressiveness that he has displayed. I've talked to a lot of people that have known him throughout his career, and they felt that he was very aggressive politically throughout his career.

But here is the thing. He chose to put that time in talking to these reporters, helping them write these books, providing information when he should have been working on a withdrawal plan to get our citizens, our troops, our allies out of Afghanistan. He should have been watching the Taliban's advancement and paying more attention to that rather than trying to polish up his resume in his image.

