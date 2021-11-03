Sen. Blackburn: Democrats won't learn from Virginia and NJ; they'll double down



Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told "America Reports" on Wednesday that the Democratic Party will not change their agenda after a loss in the Virginia gubernatorial race.

MARSHA BLACKBURN: What we are saying is that they are planning to double down on a failed agenda and the American people are looking at this… They're saying if you believe in lockdowns and mandates and higher taxes and inflation and government control of your kids and your school and your health care and your bank account, the Democrats are the party for you. And they're saying if you believe in opportunity, if you want freedom and to celebrate that and to weigh in on your kid's education, build your own business, live your American dream - the Republican Party is for you, and we have seen coast to coast the American people chose last night to line up with the Republican Party.

....

And I think the Republican Party should focus on having the GOP stand for a great opportunity party because that is what parents want. We all want the best for our children and our grandchildren. We want every child to have the opportunity to live out their American dream. And I've never seen an election night make that argument more precisely than the results from last night.

