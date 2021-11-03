Virginia Lt Gov-Elect Winsome Sears slams Jemele Hill after sports writer blames 'white supremacy' for her win

Winsome Sears, Virginia’s newly elected lieutenant governor and the first black female to win statewide election in the commonwealth, trolled sports commentator Jemele Hill on Twitter after the former ESPN host accused her of being a white supremacist.

"It’s not the messaging, folks," Hill tweeted in response to a resounding Republican victory in Virginia on Tuesday that elected Republican Glenn Youngkin as governor and Sears as Lt. Governor. "This country simply loves white supremacy."

"We beg to differ," A team account for Sears posted in response along with a photo of Sears holding an AR-15 rifle.

"I'm telling you that what you are looking at is the American dream," Sears said during her victory speech early Wednesday morning.

"When I joined the Marine Corps, I was still a Jamaican. But this country had done so much for me, I was willing, willing, to die for this country," Sears said, a Marine Corps veteran, said in her speech.

Hill was widely criticized for her tweet on Twitter.

"white supremacy is electing the first black woman lieutenant governor," The Blaze’s Jennifer O’Donnell tweeted. "got it."

"That’s a lot of BS," Media Research Center’s Nicholas Fondacaro tweeted. "Virginia just elected this powerful black woman as lieutenant governor. Her name is Winsome Sears btw."

"Which one is the VA Democrat governor and which one is the Republican who won an election in VA last night?" Florida Gov. Rick DeSantis Spokeswoman Christina Pushaw tweeted mocking Virginia’s current Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam.

In addition to Sears’ win, Virginia also elected Jason Miyares as its first ever Hispanic attorney general. Sears is an immigrant from Jamaica; Miyares' mother emigrated from Cuba.

Hill was one of many liberal pundits to blame white racism for Virginia election results including a CNN segment where political analyst Kristen Powers agreed with her co-panelist Brianna Keilar that some of Youngkin’s messaging was "dog whistle racism."

"1,000 percent," Powers said.

Fox News’ Emma Colton contributed to this report