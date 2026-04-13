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Bishop Barron says Trump ‘owes the pope an apology’

Trump called the pope 'weak on crime' and said Leo was only chosen because the Church wanted to deal with him

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
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Trump continues Vatican feud: 'Not a big fan of Pope Leo' Video

Trump continues Vatican feud: 'Not a big fan of Pope Leo'

President Donald Trump lashed out against Pope Leo's opposition to the Iran war.

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Bishop Robert Barron said Monday that President Donald Trump owes Pope Leo XIV an apology after Trump posted a scathing message about Leo in a Truth Social post. 

"The statements made by President Trump on Truth Social regarding the Pope were entirely inappropriate and disrespectful," Barron said in an X post. "They don’t contribute at all to a constructive conversation. It is the Pope’s prerogative to articulate Catholic doctrine and the principles that govern the moral life. In regard to the concrete application of those principles, people of good will can and do disagree."

"I would warmly recommend that serious Catholics within the Trump administration — Secretary Rubio, Vice President Vance, Ambassador Brian Burch, and others — might meet with Vatican officials so that a real dialogue can take place," he continued. "This is far preferable to the statements on social media."

"I am very grateful for the many ways that the Trump administration has reached out to Catholics and other people of faith," Barron added. "It has been a high honor to serve on the Religious Liberty Commission. No President in my lifetime has shown a greater dedication to defending our first liberty. All that said, I think the President owes the Pope an apology." 

VATICAN DECLINES TO JOIN TRUMP’S GAZA ‘BOARD OF PEACE,’ CALLS FOR UN LEADERSHIP

Trump-and-Bishop-Barron.jpg

Bishop Robert Barron, accompanied by President Donald Trump and other religious leaders, speaks during a National Day of Prayer event in the Rose Garden at the White House on May 1, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Barron’s response was to a Sunday Truth Social post from Trump where the president called Pope Leo out for his stance on foreign policy and the Iran war.

"Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "He talks about ‘fear’ of the Trump Administration, but doesn’t mention the FEAR that the Catholic Church, and all other Christian Organizations, had during COVID when they were arresting priests, ministers, and everybody else, for holding Church Services, even when going outside, and being ten and even twenty feet apart."

Trump went on to say that he likes Louis Prevost, Pope Leo XIV's brother, more than the pope. 

"I like his brother Louis much better than I like him, because Louis is all MAGA," the president wrote. "He gets it, and Leo doesn’t! I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country."

JD VANCE ADMITS HE SPOKE 'TOO HARSHLY' AGAINST US BISHOPS ON IMMIGRATION ISSUE

Pope Leo XIV speaking to media outside papal residence in Castel Gandolfo

Pope Leo XIV speaks to the media on the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, as he leaves the papal residence to head back to the Vatican, in Castel Gandolfo, Italy, April 7, 2026. (Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters)

Trump also defended himself, saying he is doing what he was elected to do. 

"And I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do, setting Record Low Numbers in Crime, and creating the Greatest Stock Market in History," Trump said. "Leo should be thankful because, as everyone knows, he was a shocking surprise. He wasn’t on any list to be Pope, and was only put there by the Church because he was an American, and they thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump."

The president added, "If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican. Unfortunately, Leo’s Weak on Crime, Weak on Nuclear Weapons, does not sit well with me, nor does the fact that he meets with Obama Sympathizers like David Axelrod, a LOSER from the Left, who is one of those who wanted churchgoers and clerics to be arrested." 

"Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician. It’s hurting him very badly and, more importantly, it’s hurting the Catholic Church! President DONALD J. TRUMP," Trump wrote. 

POPE LEO PICKS NEW VATICAN AMBASSADOR TO US AS TRUMP TENSIONS MOUNT OVER POLICIES

Pope Leo XIV leading Angelus prayer from window of Apostolic Palace at the Vatican

Pope Leo XIV leads the Angelus prayer from the window of the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican on March 1, 2026. The pontiff warned that escalating violence in the Middle East risks becoming an "irreparable abyss." (Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters)

Pope Leo XIV told reporters on Monday that he is unafraid of Trump

"I have no fear of the Trump administration," Pope Leo told reporters on the papal plane traveling to Algeria.

Pope Leo added, "The message of the church, my message, the message of the Gospel: Blessed are the Peacemakers. I do not look at my role as being political, a politician." 

Bishop Robert Barron wearing traditional vestments and a crucifix

Bishop Robert Barron, head of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester in Minnesota, condemned the blasphemous Last Supper display featured at the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics in Paris. (Word on Fire Ministries)

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Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment and was referred back to Trump’s Truth Social post. 

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.

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