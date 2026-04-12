Trump accuses Pope Leo of being 'terrible' on foreign policy over pontiff's anti-war comments

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President Donald Trump on Sunday accused Pope Leo XIV of being "terrible" on foreign policy as the pontiff continues to criticize the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and call for peace.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said Leo is "weak on crime" and "terrible" for foreign policy over his anti-war comments in recent weeks following the start of the war in the Middle East.

"He talks about 'fear' of the Trump Administration, but doesn’t mention the FEAR that the Catholic Church, and all other Christian Organizations, had during COVID when they were arresting priests, ministers, and everybody else, for holding Church Services, even when going outside, and being ten and even twenty feet apart," Trump wrote. "I like his brother Louis much better than I like him, because Louis is all MAGA. He gets it, and Leo doesn’t!"

"I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon," he continued. "I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country. And I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do, setting Record Low Numbers in Crime, and creating the Greatest Stock Market in History."

The president went on to say that the pope "should be thankful because, as everyone knows, he was a shocking surprise."

"He wasn’t on any list to be Pope, and was only put there by the Church because he was an American, and they thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump," he wrote. "If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican."

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"Unfortunately, Leo’s Weak on Crime, Weak on Nuclear Weapons, does not sit well with me, nor does the fact that he meets with Obama Sympathizers like David Axelrod, a LOSER from the Left, who is one of those who wanted churchgoers and clerics to be arrested. Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician. It’s hurting him very badly and, more importantly, it’s hurting the Catholic Church!" he added.