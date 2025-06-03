'Biohacker' reveals how life past 150 years will soon be 'inevitable' with data-driven health changes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Living 150 years could not just be possible – it could soon be inevitable, according to human biologist and biohacker Gary Brecka.

"If you're alive in five years, I believe it will be your choice whether or not you want to live to 120 to 150 years old," Brecka told Sean Hannity in a new installment of Fox Nation's "Sean" podcast.

"I truly believe that."

Brecka – a longevity expert who helps optimize human performance – joined Hannity for a no-holds-barred, hour-long discussion on what it takes to push past human limitations.

'BIOHACKER' PRAISES MAHA MOVEMENT FOR 'GETTING TO THE ROOT CAUSES' OF HEALTH ISSUES

Modern bioscience, artificial intelligence and early detection are moving so quickly, he said, they're already paving the path toward massive life extension.

"Big data doesn't lie," he said.

"It has no agenda. Artificial intelligence can take voluminous amounts of data – 700 trillion independent variables – and create an actionable result."

What's coming, he predicted, is a future where A.I. and big data "circumvent" the system and people will be able to literally control their own fate, choosing how long – or short – they would like to live.

LIVING LONGER, NOT HEALTHIER: STUDY FINDS LONGER PERIODS OF POOR HEALTH TOWARD END OF LIFE

"It'll be your choice if you want to live 220, 250 [years]," he said ambitiously.

Brecka has worked with elite athletes and celebrities, including UFC President Dana White, helping them extend their healthspan and reverse concerning health issues through custom, data-driven protocols.

In White's case, Brecka says he multiplies his projected lifespan from just 10 years to nearly 40 by reversing metabolic syndrome – a cluster of conditions like hypertension, insulin resistance, high triglycerides, etc. that increase a person's risk for heart attack, stroke or Type 2 diabetes.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOX NATION

The transformation included a complete lifestyle overhaul: a diet change, red light therapy, breathing exercises, tailored exercise and ice water immersion helped White get his life back on track.

During the podcast, Brecka also revealed what he believes to be the most underrated key to longevity: connection.

To hear more about Brecka's transformative plan and the secrets to living a long, healthy life, subscribe to Fox Nation and stream the latest episode of the "Sean" podcast today.