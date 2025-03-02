'Biohacker' praises MAHA movement for 'getting to the root causes' of health issues

According to one expert, America is at a health ‘crisis point’- but Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., he says, could usher in new changes to stem this problem.

Human biologist and ‘biohacker’ Gary Brecka joined Lara Trump on an episode of "My View" to discuss about how humans can live longer lives and give recommendations on lifestyle changes. He praised the Make America Healthy Again movement, otherwise known as ‘MAHA,' for raising critical issues about how the federal government handles health issues.

"We just have to get back to what God gave us, not what man makes us," Brecka said. "People from polar opposite ends of the spectrum are unifying over children and health and healing. And I just find it odd that anybody can be on the opposite side of that coin."

Kennedy Jr. could be a welcome voice to changing how public health is viewed, said Brecka.

"This whole MAHA movement is about getting to the root causes," he continued. "Getting physical education back in the public school systems, getting the processed foods out of our children's diets-they deserve to thrive."

"And that's what I think really laid the perfect foundation for Bobby Kennedy to come in and really take control of a narrative that people are willing to hear."

The MAHA movement coincides with the rise of artifical intelligence technologies, which Brecka said can be vital in sustaining the "longevity" of humanity.

"There's no question that artificial intelligence, big data, and early detection are the greatest three inventions in terms of the longevity of humanity," Brecka explained. "I believe if you're alive in five years, it will be your choice. Whether you whether or not you want to live to 120, potentially 140 years old."