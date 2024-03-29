Expand / Collapse search
Billy Ray Cyrus celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ in heartfelt Easter message

The country music star quotes John 3:16 from the Bible to highlight the meaning behind the Christian holiday

Joshua Comins By Joshua Comins Fox News
Published
Billy Ray Cyrus' Easter message: 'I pray blessings on our country'

Billy Ray Cyrus' Easter message: 'I pray blessings on our country'

Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus join 'Jesse Watters Primetime' to discuss the release of their new song 'After the Storm' and remember National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

As America celebrates Easter Sunday, Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife Firerose Cyrus reflect on the true meaning of the holiday and share the inspiration behind their latest faith-based single "After the Storm." 

The multi-platinum–selling artist conveyed his message during a Good Friday appearance on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"John 3:16 says it best," Cyrus told Watters, citing the Bible.

"For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son, that whosoever shall believeth in Him shall not perish, but have everlasting life."

During Easter, Christians around the world commemorate Jesus' triumph of life over death and the redemption from the sins of humanity. Jesus was crucified on Good Friday and then rose from the dead on the third day, which is celebrated as Easter Sunday. This event stands as the cornerstone of the Christian faith.

Easter message from Israel poster with Franklin Graham

Rev. Franklin Graham's Easter Message from Israel will air on the Fox News Channel at noon on Easter Sunday. (Billy Graham Evangelistic Association)

Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus recently unveiled a collaborative song, "After the Storm," which portrays the assurance of hope and faith amid life's challenges.

"To me, music has always been an expression of what's in my soul, and really it's just about trying to reiterate that through the songs that we write, that we sing and perform," Firerose Cyrus said.

She continued: "We can reach people on a level that, you know, obviously God reaches us, and we can share that, and we can share His light and His love with others through the gift of music." 

Billy Ray Cyrus also expressed his prayer for "blessings on our country" and shared his appreciation for the service men and women on National Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29.

"We just thank all and everybody for your service, your dedication to our country and our freedom," he said.

