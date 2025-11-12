Timothée Chalamet calls child-free life 'bleak,' says fatherhood is 'on the radar' for him

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Dune" star Timothée Chalamet called the idea of a childless life "bleak" while discussing his relationships in an interview with Vogue Magazine.

The 29-year-old "Marty Supreme" actor told the magazine Nov. 6 he and a friend once watched a video of a person "bragging about not having kids and how much time it afforded them to do other stuff."

"Like, holy s---. Oh my God. Bleak," Chalamet responded.

A QUARTER OF YOUNG ADULTS DON’T PLAN TO HAVE KIDS, CITING FINANCIAL WOES AS FERTILITY CRISIS ESCALATES: SURVEY

He told the magazine that while he knows some people can't have children, he believed, as Vogue contributor Mattie Kahn wrote, that "procreation is the reason we're here."

Chalamet added that children "could be on the radar" for him in the future, though he did not elaborate on his relationship with Kylie Jenner.

"I don’t say that with any fear. I just don’t have anything to say," Chalamet said.

He remarked that he has worked with several talented directors, such as "Dune" director Denis Villeneuve, who have shown him it's possible to have both a career and a family.

GEN Z TIKTOKER DEFENDS BEING CHILD-FREE, SAYS HAVING KIDS CAN ALSO BE SELFISH: 'I LOVE MY SELFISH LIFE'

"You don’t have to be selfish to be great, no," Chalamet said. "And I know, because I’ve worked with directors who are incredible and who are incredibly present in their family life. Even Denis [Villeneuve], who I’m working with right now. I’m just amazed by him. It was his birthday two days ago, and one of his kids flew themselves out as a surprise, and he’s hugging him. And he’s weeping on set. And people are taking videos. Denis is a total master of his craft, and he’s a great family man."

Chalamet and Jenner have reportedly been in a relationship for two years. Jenner has two children from her previous relationship with rapper Travis Scott.

Fox News Digital reached out to Chalamet's representatives for comment.

NEW CULTURE WAR OVER HAVING CHILDREN EMERGES AS 'SOCIETY NEEDS' NEW GENERATION TO SURVIVE: COLUMN

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP