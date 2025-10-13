Bill Maher says he can't deny President Trump's success despite acknowledging he wasn't 'his choice'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian Bill Maher said he can't deny President Donald Trump's success during his podcast on Monday, while acknowledging he was not Maher's choice.

Maher, speaking with actor William H. Macy during his "Club Random" podcast, said he can't deny success – no matter who it is.

"I always say this — you cannot ever deny success. You just have to give your respect even if it’s not your thing. Have the humility to give it up for enormous success on any level. Trump — not my choice, didn’t vote for him," Maher said. "And he’s – I can’t deny the success."

Macy agreed and said, "I can't either – and he's the president."

Macy then pointed to a signed sheet of paper hanging in Maher's studio that listed the many insults the president had thrown at him over the years, which Trump signed when Maher visited the White House.

"That's f------ brilliant," Macy said of Maher bringing it to the White House to sign.

"This is what's so amazing, that he, off the top of his head, could come up with 56 different—," Maher said, before reading the insults and names Trump had given him. "It's hip, and it says something about the human mind, or some human minds."

Maher quipped that he couldn't come up with that many names for someone.

Maher met with the president at the White House in April – a move that angered some liberals.

The comedian said Trump was "gracious and measured" and suggested the man in the Oval Office is not the man the rest of the world sees on TV.

"I never felt I had to walk on eggshells around him," Maher told his audience. "And honestly, I voted for Clinton and Obama, but I would never feel comfortable talking to them the way I was able to talk with Donald Trump. That's just how it went down. Make of it what you will. Me? I feel it's emblematic of why the Democrats are so unpopular these days."

Though a frequent critic of the president, Maher has also said Trump is one of the "most effective" politicians, due to his authenticity.

"Trump really is one of the most effective politicians, whether whatever you think of the policy and him as a person, just as a politician, just understanding that — always lean in to being more who you are — the people are not savvy about issues, but they smell a phony a mile away. And that kind of s---? Nobody else does it," Maher said during his podcast in April.