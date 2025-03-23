Bill Maher reveals his plans for his upcoming meeting with Trump at the White House – and what he’ll wear

Bill Maher revealed how he plans to behave when he meets with President Donald Trump at the White House – and joked about which outfit he’ll avoid wearing.

"I’m not going to dress like Zelenskyy," Maher quipped during his Club Random podcast interview with comedian Andrew Schulz, referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's casual attire during a contentious Oval Office meeting with Trump last month.

"Not a f--king lululemon outfit… Zelenskyy pulled up looking like a yoga instructor," Schulz shot back.

Schulz, a comedian and host of the Flagrant podcast, said that Trump’s willingness to sit down and talk with anyone was part of the 47th president’s appeal, and that former Vice President Kamala Harris’ seeming reluctance to do so contributed to her election defeat.

The two comics agreed that dialogue, and being willing to speak to people with whom you disagree, are core components of the American character. Maher commended Trump for being willing to speak with a long-time critic such as himself.

"Who’s been meaner than me?" Maher asked.

"J.D. Vance," Schulz rejoined.

The "Real Time" host said he had his staff compile a dossier of all the insults Trump has leveled at him over the years – accusing the comic of being "crazy" and his show of being a "ratings disaster" – and that it amounted to five pages. He brushed off the criticisms though, saying they were "performative" and didn’t matter.

"I don’t care, and he doesn’t care," Maher said.

The comic said that criticism of his meeting with a Republican president doesn't phase him, saying that sitting out the event would be "mean girl" behavior that he's sick of from the left.

"I’m not playing this game that you mean girls play, where they’re like, ‘Oh, you know what? You can’t sit at my lunch table because I’m just not talking to you," Maher said.

He likened his upcoming rendezvous with Trump to meeting an ex-girlfriend’s military veteran father. Though the two disagreed politically, Maher said he won the father's respect because he wasn’t a "p---y." The comedian said that his experience would serve as a "model" for how he behaves at his dinner with Trump and that he will be "respectful" when he meets the president in the White House.

"You have to respect that, the guy did win. It's more than half the country… you can not like Trump, you can hate him, but you can’t hate everybody who voted for him… I don’t hate half the country and I don’t want to hate half the country," Maher said.

"It’s an honor to be invited to the White House under any circumstances."