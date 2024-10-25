Bill Maher praises Trump's 'brilliant' McDonald's visit, calls Harris snubbing Joe Rogan a 'mistake'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher gave credit to former President Trump over his "brilliant" McDonald's campaign stop and called out Vice President Kamala Harris for snubbing podcast giant Joe Rogan.

During Friday's "Overtime" online segment, Maher read an audience question asking the panel what they thought of Trump appearing on Rogan's program and whether it's a "mistake" for Harris not to appear on it.

"Yeah, I think it is a mistake," Maher answered. "It's a mistake she didn't do this show."

"Did you invite her?" Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis asked.

"Of course!" Maher replied, adding "We would've rebooked you for her, I hate to say."

MAHER SAYS HARRIS IS ‘VERY VULNERABLE’ TO AN OCTOBER SURPRISE AFTER PREDICTING 2024 WIN: ‘DON’T F--- THIS UP!'

Polis went on to say he hoped Harris would ultimately appear on the popular "The Joe Rogan Experience" as she campaigns in Texas, insisting "the more people see of Kamala Harris, the more they like her" and that "she needs to get out there."

Trump sat down for a whopping three-hour interview with Joe Rogan, which was released online Friday night. After it was initially reported that there were discussions between the Harris campaign and Rogan's team to do an interview, a spokesperson for her campaign said she would not appear on the podcast due to "scheduling."

BILL MAHER QUESTIONS MEDIA AVOIDING DOUG EMHOFF CONTROVERSIES: ‘WOULDN’T THAT MAKE IT LOOK WORSE?'

MAHER SAYS ELECTION ‘NOT LOOKING THAT GREAT' FOR HARRIS, MOCKS NEED TO HAVE OBAMA ‘SCOLD’ BLACK MEN ON VOTING

The HBO host then read off the next question, which asked the panel for its reaction to Trump's stint as a fry cook at McDonald's in Pennsylvania.

"I think it's brilliant," CNN contributor Van Jones responded.

"Yes!" Maher agreed.

"I think when you have somebody who is a world-famous superstar, who's a billionaire, etc, etc, and they do something you don't expect, it's brilliant media," Jones continued. "And I think we got to acknowledge that this guy is beating the pants off of us with these so-called publicity stunts. It gets into everybody's feeds. And people who are not looking at politics will look at that. I think we just have to have more fun ourselves."

"We were having a great time during the Democratic Convention. If we have more fun, if the Democratic Party is a party of fun, people will join it. We should be doing crazy stuff, too," Jones added.

"One more thing… Don't immediately just go to ‘I hate him’ for that," Maher said. "But everybody I know here in Hollywood does that. And it's like, first of all, you look weak. You look weak. You look like you're so easily gotten. You know you look like you overreact to anything."

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST MEDIA AND CULTURE NEWS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The HBO host went on to share his theory that he thinks politics stems from "personality."

"You're personality first. I know people who are conservative politically because I know them. That's just who they are. They're squares," Maher told his liberal guests. "And there are people who just like- they think Trump is fun like that. I don't get it, but I don't get Taylor Swift!"

"I bet you would've bumped me for Taylor Swift too," Polis quipped.

"Oh, in a New York minute!" Maher jokingly agreed.