Maher says Harris is 'very vulnerable' to an October surprise after predicting 2024 win: 'Don't f--- this up!'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher struck a much more worried tone Friday night after he confidently predicted that Vice President Kamala Harris would win the 2024 election.

"Democrats need to stop thinking that an October surprise is going to save us from another Trump term," Maher began his monologue. "Trump's superpower as a candidate is that he's been so constantly and ubiquitously awful for so long that it is simply no longer seen… If you're waiting for an October surprise to knock him out, dream on. There are better odds of another ‘Joker’ musical."

He noted some stumbles for Harris during her recent media blitz.

"This is Kamala's great dilemma," Maher later continued. "Trump is invulnerable to an October surprise, but she is very vulnerable because she's the one who is still undefined. And as she showed in this week's Bret Baier interview, her go-to when attacked for her own actions is usually ‘Trump is worse.’ Okay, we know that, but now undecided voters want to hear about you. They want someone to vote for."

The HBO host summarized that Trump's coalition is made up of "people who really do like him" and people who think he's better than "far-left insanity."

"And the voters' big doubt about Kamala is – are you part of far-left insanity?" Maher asked. "The attack ad I see ten times a day, and a question Bret Baier aimed at her on Wednesday was about her saying in 2019 that she supported providing taxpayer funded sex change operations to illegal immigrants in prison, something that's actually never happened and has no real bearing on anybody's life. But it's a litmus test for voters out there who want to know of the Democrat – is there anything your fringe can suggest that will ever make you say, 'No, that's f---ing ridiculous?'"

Maher then turned to Harris' appearance on "The View" where she said "there's not a thing that comes to mind" that she would have done differently during the Biden presidency.

He called that response "no bueno."

"It's getting late early, and we can't afford any more bad answers like this one last week," Maher said. "Next time, maybe try 'Joe Biden generally did a good job, but sure, I wish we tightened the border sooner, as we have done now, and trust me, I learned my lesson, and that's never going to happen.'"

He then made a direct plea to the Democratic nominee.

"Kamala, it's so important that you win this election, not just for the sake of retaining a real democracy and for the good of the world, but also because I predicted a month ago, you'd win this thing, and if you blow it, it's gonna make me look bad," Maher said, sparking laughs from the audience. "I've got a really good prediction record, so please don't f--k this up! Kamala, ever since I put down my marker on you and said you'd win and I wasn't even worried about it, everyone, everywhere on the road in LA texting me, emailing me, stopping me at restaurants, asking me, ‘Bill, are you sure?’ No, I'm not f---ing sure! Of course I'm not sure, but that's my gut!"

"I think Kamala Harris wants this. I think she can do this, to say nothing of if she loses, she'll never hear the end of it from Joe ‘I told you I was the only one who could beat him’ Biden," Maher added.

Maher previously predicted following last month's presidential debate that Harris had the election locked up.

"I'm gonna make this a very momentous night with a prediction," Maher said at the time. "Because I have the credibility for this prediction, because I had been called a ‘Trump alarmist’ for a very long time. They were wrong, I was right – he wasn't gonna leave power. But ever since then and since the [Access Hollywood] tape… and he survived that. Every time he's done crazy s--- and gotten himself in trouble, I said ‘No, no. It’s not over.'"

"Tonight I'm saying – I think it's over," Maher said, sparking cheers from his liberal audience.