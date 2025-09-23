Harris tells 'The View' she 'didn’t have enough time’ to win 2024 presidential race

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris told ABC’s "The View" on Tuesday that she lost the 2024 presidential election because she didn’t have enough time to campaign.

In an interview on the ABC talk show, Harris promoted her new book, "107 Days," which recounts her truncated presidential campaign. She told the co-hosts what she believed to be the biggest reason for her loss to President Donald Trump.

"There are many factors I think that played into the outcome of that election, but I think probably one of the biggest in my mind is, we just didn’t have enough time," she said.

Co-host Ana Navarro prompted Harris’ answer, saying she believed the former vice president had the election locked up – until Trump secured the victory.

"I felt so good going into Election Day, and then I read in the book that you did too. I went into Election Day thinking you were going to win."

"So did you," the co-host added. Harris replied, "Yeah. I did."

"So — I mean, it was a very tight race — but, ultimately, if you have to pin it down to one thing, what was the primary reason, do you think, that you lost?" Navarro continued.

Harris chalked it up to the shortness of her campaign because she had to step in for former President Joe Biden less than four months before Election Day. Biden abandoned his re-election campaign in July 2024 following his dismal debate performance against Trump in June.

Harris told the co-hosts it was an unprecedented situation in which to run a presidential campaign.

"And, you know, I mean, one of the reasons I wrote the book is this is unprecedented. Think about this, that there is a race for President of the United States. The current sitting president is running for re-election. Three-and-a-half months from the election, he decides not to run.

"The sitting vice president then takes the mantle, running against a former President of the United States who had been running for ten years — with 107 days until the election."

She added the 2024 election was "the closest presidential race in the 21st century, in terms of the outcome."

However, the 2000 election between George W. Bush and Al Gore was closer than Trump and Harris’ race, both in the Electoral College and popular vote.

Trump won the Electoral College by 86 votes in 2024 and held a 1.6% margin over Harris in the popular vote. By comparison, Bush beat Gore by five electoral votes while winning the popular vote by just 0.5%.