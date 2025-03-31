Bill Maher, liberal columnist skewer wokeness of 'Snow White' Disney film

Bill Maher and liberal New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd mocked the new "Snow White" movie in a new interview, suggesting that the Disney film is actually "unprogressive."

During Sunday's installment of the "Club Random" podcast, Dowd opined that Democrats are "in a coma" after years of messaging that made people feel like "everything they said and did" was wrong.

"Right. But the woke are not giving up on that. I mean, the 'Seven Dwarfs' movie just came out," Maher said, referring to the latest Disney live-action remake.

"Oh, right. There were no dwarfs, right?" Dowd replied.

More than three years prior to the film's release, actor Peter Dinklage, who has dwarfism, prompted Walt Disney Studios to commit to reworking its depiction of the classic "seven dwarfs" characters.

Following Dinklage's complaint, Disney announced that it would take a "different approach" in depicting the seven dwarfs. A statement put out by the studio in January 2022 said, "To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community."

Disney would ultimately use CGI dwarfs to portray Snow White's seven friends in the final product.

Referencing the controversy, Maher said Disney's indecisive approach to the dwarf characters exemplified his "big problem" with progressives.

"They're so stupid, so often, about things that they find their way back to something that's very unprogressive. Like, you think getting jobs for people — very progressive. Not if you're a dwarf," he chuckled.

Maher then mocked Disney for skipping over dwarf actors due to concerns it would be "politically incorrect," exclaiming that the "f---ing crazy characters" were created for children.

"And then Snow White loves Palestine? Like, I wasn't gonna see this movie anyway, but, you know, that — people who get their news from TikTok, just please shut the f--k up," he continued, referencing lead actress Rachel Zegler's anti-Israel stances.

"It was — I think that Democrats just got to have a suffocating persona where you just couldn't do anything or say anything that wasn't to be criticized," Dowd chimed in.

Producers behind Disney's "Snow White" film struggled over the backlash caused by Zegler's social media posts.

Variety reported "Snow White" producer Marc Platt personally got involved with the backlash surrounding Zegler after she shared an anti-Israel post while promoting the film in August.

"And always remember, free Palestine," she wrote.

"Snow White" opened in the U.S. and Canada on March 21 to $43 million in ticket sales, still coming in first place at the domestic box office, according to studio estimates. The opening weekend was a disappointment as it was projected as recently as last month to make upwards of $85 million domestically in its opening weekend, but projections slid downward.

The film has made an additional $24 million domestically since its release but could be on track to be a box office bomb, given its reported $250 million budget.

