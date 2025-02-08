Bill Maher hails NFL ditching 'end racism' from Super Bowl LIX end zones, says it was 'stupid to begin with'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher welcomed the NFL's decision to pull its "end racism" message from the end zones ahead of Super Bowl LIX, insisting it was "stupid to begin with."

The words "End Racism," which were previously featured in the 2021 Super Bowl and this year's NFC Championship Game, will not be featured Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, the NFL announced this week.

During a panel discussion Friday night, Maher suggested President Trump, who is expected to attend Super Bowl LIX, was "making" the NFL remove the slogan from the field.

BILL MAHER LAMENTS THAT EVERYTHING IN GOVERMENT IS ‘BROKEN,' BUT IS CONVINCED TRUMP ISN'T THE ANSWER

"But why?" Puck News' Tara Palmeri reacted. "It just seems silly."

"To do it or not to do it?" Maher asked.

"Why get rid of it?" Palmeri pressed.

"Oh, I could tell you why," Maher shot back, sparking laughs from the audience. "Because it was stupid to begin with."

"Let me ask you who is it for?" he continued. "If you're a racist and you see ‘end racism’ in the end zone, you're gonna stop being a racist?"

BILL MAHER DECLARES CHINA ‘THE NEW ISLAM,’ SAYS LEFT CAN'T BE HONEST ABOUT THE COUNTRY'S THREAT

"But the sentiment is basically ‘don’t be an a--h---," Palmeri responded.

"But I think it's an a--h--- to nag us during the football game about something that doesn't change anything or any- if I'm not a racist and I see it, it doesn't matter. And if I am a racist, it's just gonna make me more of a racist."

"I think if you write, 'Don't be an a--h---' in the end zone, everybody will agree with that," Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., chimed in.

"The problem is we all think the other guy is an a--h---!" Maher chuckled.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST MEDIA AND CULTURE NEWS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Instead of "end racism," the phrases "Choose Love" and "It Takes All of Us" will be emblazoned in the end zones at the Caesars Superdome. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told The Athletic on Tuesday the decision came amid the recent tragedies that have occurred in the U.S. since the start of 2025, including the terror attack in New Orleans, wildfires in the Los Angeles area and the deadly plane crash near a Washington, D.C., airport.

"We felt it was an appropriate statement for what the country has collectively endured, given recent tragedies, and can serve as an inspiration," he told the outlet.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.