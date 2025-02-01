Bill Maher declares China 'the new Islam,' says left can't be honest about the country's threat

"Real Time" host Bill Maher called out the left's hesitancy to criticize China, declaring the foreign adversary as "the new Islam" in political discourse.

During Friday night's panel discussion, Maher sounded the alarm on China's AI advancements with the launch of DeepSeek, echoing references to the "Sputnik moment" for the US. He also cited comments from former FBI director Christopher Wray, who said the Chinese Communist Party was positioning "malware" against civilians and is development of Salt Typhoon that can "read the texts of every single American."

"And it is kind of an evil empire, you know," Maher said. "And this kind of gets back to the DEI thing because when you make everything about race, not good!"

BILL MAHER SHOCKED TO ADMIT ‘TRUMP IS COOL NOW,’ SAYS SPORTS PLAYERS LOVE THE PRESIDENT

"I mean, we couldn't look into the origins of COVID being from the lab, which now the CIA, this week, has joined the FBI and many other organizations saying it probably did come from a lab. I said it from the beginning. It's being studied in this lab where it breaks out. Really? We're gonna even wonder about this? Now, maybe it was a bat… [but] we couldn't say that because the New York Times said to even look into that is racist," Maher continued.

In 2021, A New York Times science and health reporter tweeted that the "lab leak" coronavirus theory had "racist roots" and was not "plausible."

Maher went on, "China's like the new Islam. We can't be honest about them because they're not White. And China, okay, I'm sorry, kids, they do some bad things, China. And we should just recognize that."

BILL MAHER PANS MSNBC'S ROSTER OF EX-CONSERVATIVES: ‘LOOKS TO ME LIKE THE PAYCHECK IS DICTATING YOUR POLITICS’

"This is one of the broader problems with this obsession of all of these ideologies from the left," British writer Dan Jones reacted, "is that it hamstrings you in terms of thinking common sense pol-"

"Thinking!" Maher blurted out.

"Thinking," Jones said in agreement, "because you know if you're framing it in terms of a war, you're fighting with one arm tied behind your back. You're just not thinking about the world as you see it, you're optimizing the signifying to the group around you."

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST MEDIA AND CULTURE NEWS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Author Max Brooks went on to pan what he calls the "guilty Honkies" who are "only interested in assuaging their guilt."

"Now the good news about this country, we have people of every ethnicity. If you want to take on not China but the Chinese Communist Party, start with Chinese Americans who fled China, right, because they'll have honest conversations, and they're much American as all of us and they don't have guilty honkiness," Brooks said.

"Same with Muslims who fled Muslm countries," Maher responded.

"You want to talk s--- about Fidel Castro? Go down to Miami. You'll find plenty of people willing to have that conversation," Brooks added.

– Fox News Digital's David Rutz contributed to this report.