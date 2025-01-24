Bill Maher shocked to admit 'Trump is cool now,’ says sports players love the president

"Real Time" host Bill Maher appeared to be stunned by his admission that President Donald Trump is now considered "cool."

"Here's how bad the Democrats f---ed up: Trump is cool now," Maher said during a panel discussion Friday night. "He's not just the most powerful guy in the world and just made himself like the richest, he's actually kind of [cool] at 78!"

"I mean, rappers like him, the athletes are doing-" Maher continued while gesturing Trump's iconic rally dance. "I was making fun of him, j---ing off two guys at one time, and now he owns it. And now they're doing it!"

"I mean, the Village People are gay for Trump now!" he added.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., responded by pointing out how Trump had "always been a celebrity," pointing to his stint as "The Apprentice" host and his countless film and TV cameos.

"He was a joke!" Maher pushed back.

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith suggested Democrats are to blame for making Trump a celebrity, insisting liberal A-listers "all loved him until he ran for office."

"You know what would be nice in this country?… Do we have to have the celebrity president?" Khanna complained. "I mean, is it all about coolness? How about being cool as president is actually about helping people?"

"That horse has left the barn," Maher responded.

Earlier in the conversation, Maher and Smith panned Democrats for drifting so far left, allowing Trump to be elected for a second term.

"The man was impeached twice. He was convicted on 34 felony counts, and the American people still said he's closer to normal than what we see on the left," Smith said.

"Exactly," Maher agreed."

"Why?" Smith continued. "Because something that pertains when you talk about the transgender community, for example, you talk about the issues that pertain to less than 1% of the population, the Democratic Party came across as if that was a priority more so than the other issues."

