Bill Maher laments that everything in government is 'broken,' but is convinced Trump isn't the answer

"Real Time" host Bill Maher closed his show Friday night by lamenting how everything about the government is "broken" and is convinced President Trump won't do a thing to fix it.

"Can anyone really say our government is not broken, given that every few months it's on the verge of a shutdown?" Maher asked his viewers during his monologue. "Here's what our system has devolved into: We vote to spend money we don't have, spend it and then vote whether to pay the bill. And then one party threatens to crash the economy by not paying so then we vote just enough money to keep the government open for a few months at a time. Reminds me of when I was broke and would put $1 of gas in my car every time I ‘filled’ up."

"You can tell me that's not a broken system- the gerrymandering, the lobbyists writing the laws, the Electoral College, putting presidents in office who didn't win [the popular vote], the parties who don't even talk to each other anymore? With our government, everything is broken. It's hard to even name an issue the government is involved with that isn't broken," he continued.

The HBO star complained about the US having the "most expensive health care system in the world" with "far worse results" regarding chronic illnesses, life expectency and infant mortality and slammed the cost of living in cities like New York, citing that one must have a $165,000 income to afford the average apartment, "which is triple than what the average pay is."

"That's broken because the economy is broken. And if you're in the half that can afford Taylor Swift tickets or private firefighters or anything in Whole Foods, it's still broken because it's not sustainable as long as the other half has no prayer of owning a home and thinks their only hope of getting ahead is to get lucky with a meme coin," Maher said.

"And if your answer to all of this is ‘Well, there’s a new sheriff in town and he's gonna fix it,' dream on," Maher continued while showing an image of Trump.

Maher went on to offer what he thinks would fix the "broken" system, which is that both Republicans and Democrats must "admit what they suck at," citing health care and immigration respectively.

"From time to time, I hope to take each of these issues and try to make the case that there's an almost always reasonable centrist position that would go a long way to making everything not f---ing broken if we could just get there, if everyone would just stop being such a d--- about it," he concluded.