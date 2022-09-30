Bill Maher defends Biden from complaints of his age following 'Where's Jackie?' gaffe

"Real Time" host Bill Maher went to bat for President Biden following his latest gaffe involving him calling out for a deceased congresswoman at a White House event this week.

At Wednesday's Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health, Biden seemingly searched the crowd for Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind.

"Jackie, are you here? Where's Jackie? She must not be here," Biden looked around before continuing his speech.

Walorski died in a car accident in early August along with two staffers, which Biden himself acknowledged in a statement released after her passing. She had been a legislative champion of a bipartisan bill that tackles nutrition and hunger. A video tribute honoring her memory played at the event.

During Friday's monologue, Maher said Republicans "lost their s---" over the gaffe, "the kind he's made for 50 years."

"There's 535 members of Congress, OK?… I'm not saying it was a great moment. Again, 535 members. He forgot she was dead. The last guy forgot we were a democracy! Can we have a little perspective?" Maher excused Biden before railing former President Donald Trump for one of his memorable gaffes.

Later during the panel discussion, Maher clashed with one of his guests, The Atlantic staff writer Caitlin Flanagan, who suggested Biden shouldn't seek re-election in 2024 because he's "super old."

"There's nothing wrong with being old, there's no shame to it… but there are natural processes that happen and it certainly seems like he's losing his acuity, which a lot of older men do," Flanagan said.

"I'm so disappointed that you, like me, not so young, would say this. It's such bulls---," Maher reacted.

"First of all, the same week that he did this, Kamala Harris was over in Korea saying ‘our longtime ally North Korea,’" Maher continued.

"Again, the bar is low," Flanagan stressed. "But I'm just saying that he is — nobody is wrong to say — "

"He's the same guy. He was always a gaffe machine," Maher pushed back. "He's actually more disciplined than he used to be."

CNN contributor Van Jones chimed in, saying, "When Biden's strong, he's very strong. And when he's weak, he's very weak," which is "what people are responding to."

"If the public in 2024 sees what they perceive to be a weak insider versus a scary outsider, a Trump or a DeSantis — that's a perception… I do think that people have a reason to be concerned if he continues to be perceived to be weak, but the reality is, what's the alternative to Biden?" Jones asked.

"You don't see, at all, any concerns at all?" Flanagan asked.

"Concerned? Compared to what?" Maher shot back. "Would I like to have great wisdom in the body of a 20-year-old? Yes, everybody would, but that's not life. And it doesn't matter."

"I admit he is going to have trouble in the debates, debates are gonna look bad. Prepare for it now. There's gonna be some senior moments. He could show up without pants… But it doesn't matter. It has nothing to do with running the country. You run the country behind the scenes. It's all show. It's all bulls---," Maher added.