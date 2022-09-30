Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics on Late Night
Published

Bill Maher suggests Biden bump Kamala Harris from Dem ticket in 2024: 'I just think she's a bad politician'

Bill Maher insists Biden will seek reelection but that he should consider a new running mate

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
close
VP Harris mistakenly touts US alliance with North Korea Video

VP Harris mistakenly touts US alliance with North Korea

The vice president's gaffe came one day after the rogue nation tested a ballistic missile.

"Real Time" host Bill Maher suggested that President Biden should cut Vice President Kamala Harris from the Democratic ticket if he chooses to seek reelection.

During a panel discussion Friday night, Maher addressed the "paradox" among Democrats who approve of Biden's job as president yet don't want him to run in 2024.

But Maher insisted that Biden "is not giving it up," comparing him to Dracula for crossing "oceans of time" to become president.

BILL MAHER CLASHES WITH LIBERAL JOURNALIST WHO CLAIMED TRUMP SUPPORTERS ‘HAVE A LOT TO REPENT FOR’

"Real Time" host Bill Maher suggested President Biden should find a new running mate ahead of 2024.

"Real Time" host Bill Maher suggested President Biden should find a new running mate ahead of 2024. (HBO)

"Once you have that real estate, and you wake up in the White House, and your office is the Oval, I just don't think you give it up," Maher said. "It's very hard to take away the nomination from the president, a sitting president."

BILL MAHER TORN ON BIDEN'S ANTI-MAGA SPEECH: I LIKE THAT HE GAVE IT, ‘BUT THE WAY HE DID IT? NOT GOOD’

"What I could see is replacing the vice president," Maher continued, which immediately sparked applause from his liberal audience. "Because she's just not very popular anywhere. And it didn't seem to work out. And, I don't know, that's been done before on a ticket."

US Vice President Kamala Harris holds a bilateral meeting with South Korea's Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (not pictured) in Tokyo on September 27, 2022, ahead of the state funeral for the former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. (Photo by LEAH MILLIS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by LEAH MILLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

US Vice President Kamala Harris holds a bilateral meeting with South Korea's Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (not pictured) in Tokyo on September 27, 2022, ahead of the state funeral for the former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. (Photo by LEAH MILLIS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by LEAH MILLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The Atlantic staff writer Caitlin Flanagan pointed to Tulsi Gabbard's brutal takedown of Harris during the Democratic primary debates over her incarceration record as California's attorney general, calling the now-retired Hawaii congresswoman a "heat-seeking missile," telling Maher "that was the end" of Harris's presidential campaign. 

"In addition, for some reason, an off-putting person, she also has, I think, a lot of baggage that wouldn't do well under a lot of scrutiny" Flanagan said. 

DEATH OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II: BILL MAHER PREDICTS BRITISH REVERENCE TOWARD ROYAL FAMILY ‘DIED WITH HER’

"I just think she's a bad politician," Maher responded. "I think she's a very bright person, but I don't know- I can see them doing that because a lot of the problem with ‘Biden being old’ is- oh, if he dies, then you’re going to get this person."

U.S. President Joe Biden, ‪Vice President Kamala Harris‬ and Iron Workers Local 86 Political Director Heather Kurtenbach arrive for Biden to sign the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S. November 15, 2021.

U.S. President Joe Biden, ‪Vice President Kamala Harris‬ and Iron Workers Local 86 Political Director Heather Kurtenbach arrive for Biden to sign the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S. November 15, 2021. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

CNN contributor Van Jones defended Harris, suggesting she hasn't "found her footing" yet as VP but that she "wouldn't be a weight on the ticket."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Maher went on to complain that the "problem" for the Democratic Party is that they're "so boxed in by identity politics" that it'd be impossible for the ticket to not have either a woman, a person of color or "a deaf Eskimo."

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.