Bill Maher claims slaughter of Christians in Nigeria being ignored because 'the Jews aren't involved'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher said the killing of Christians in Nigeria by Islamist groups is being ignored because "the Jews aren't involved" on Friday's episode.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., noted during the panel's discussion that the media has failed to cover the tragedy occurring in Nigeria and thanked Maher for bringing the issue to light.

"Well, because the Jews aren’t involved. That’s why," Maher responded. "It’s the Christians and the Muslims — who cares?"

The "Real Time" host said Boko Haram, an Islamist group in the region, is "literally attempting to wipe out the Christian population of an entire country," asking, "Where are the kids protesting this?"

"They are systematically killing the Christians in Nigeria. They've killed over 100,000 since 2009. They've burned 18,000 churches. This is so much more. These are the Islamists, Boko Haram. This is so much more of a genocide attempt than what is going on in Gaza," he said.

Maher said the tragedy had not garnered the attention he believed it deserves, arguing that if "you don’t know what’s going on in Nigeria, your media sources suck."

"You are in a bubble," he said.

The U.K. division of Open Doors, a global Christian charity that advocates for Christians persecuted for their faith, told Fox News Digital, "The crisis facing large areas of sub-Saharan Africa is hard to overstate. It is potentially existential for the future peace and stability of several nations in the region, not least Nigeria."

"Around 150,000 people have been killed in Jihadist violence over the last 10 years. Over 16 million Christians have been driven from their homes and their land across the region."

Nigeria is considered one of the most dangerous places in the world to be a Christian. Recent Open Doors research shows that more Christians are killed for their faith in Nigeria than the rest of the world combined.

The White House previously confirmed it is working closely with the State Department to find ways to stop the killing and support stability in the region.

Veteran correspondent Paul Tilsley contributed to this report.