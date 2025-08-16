Bill Maher slams Democrats like Kamala Harris and the Clintons for being 'afraid' to come on his show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Real Time" host Bill Maher called out Democrats like former Vice President Kamala Harris and the Clintons for being "afraid" to come onto his show while praising Republicans for coming on and taking "their beating like a man."

The "Real Time" host said people ask him "all the time" why he doesn't have guests like Harris or Bill and Hillary Clinton on his program, but according to Maher, it's not for a lack of trying on his end.

"You think we don't ask? We ask these people every week. They say no," he said. "It took eight years and a petition to get Obama on."

BILL MAHER ADMITS HE STILL FEARS GETTING CANCELED DESPITE CULTURAL 'VIBE SHIFT' AFTER ELECTION

Maher expressed confusion at the fact that Democratic politicians would be "afraid" to come on his show, considering that the late-night host is a longtime liberal who mostly votes for Democrats.

"And these are people — all people I voted for. Think about that. They're afraid to come on the show of a guy who voted for them," he jeered. "The Republicans, they show up and when they do, they take their beating like a man."

The late-night host then played a montage of conservatives appearing on "Real Time" and getting into heated disagreements with him. Conservative guests included in the montage were former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, former Attorney General Bill Barr, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon.

"Look, I would love to have AOC on the show and [Zohran] Mandani and Elizabeth Warren, but I can't subpoena the guests and I can't fix that," Maher asserted. "What the Democrats are scared of more than anything else. I mean, obviously, besides gluten, is being primaried from the far left, even though most Democrats are not far-left, they're mildmannered and moderate." He joked, "At least at my bath house."

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST MEDIA AND CULTURE NEWS

Although Maher was critical of Democrats who were too "afraid" to make an appearance on his show, there was one liberal politician who Maher praised for being brave enough to make an appearance.

In the prior segment, Maher poked fun at California Gov. Gavin Newsom for his "perfect hair," but commended the fact that he's willing to come on his show.

The last time Newsom was on "Real Time," Maher did not pull any punches during their time together, calling out the governor over the Golden State's many regulations — something he'd previously pressed Newsom on.

The liberal host relayed how he personally felt the sting of big government. Maher kicked off the exchange in March by complaining to Newsom about how he needed to pay out-of-pocket for "two inspections" for upgrades on his roof following the devastating wildfires in the Pacific Palisades.

"It's my roof!" Maher exclaimed. "If it falls on my head, that's my problem."

"Why do I need two inspections, which I have to pay for? You were here last time. We talked about regulations. You said, ‘Oh, it’s a completely new day,'" Maher said and made a face at the governor. "You said you were working on it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.