Bill Maher calls out Democrats for failing to properly stop crime and repeat offenders

Comedian Bill Maher called out Democrats on Monday during an episode of his "Club Random" podcast, suggesting members of the party didn't do enough to stop crime.

"In New York they had some crazy stat, because you know they throw people in jail, and then they’re out the next day. Some crazy percentage of crimes… was from 600 people who just over and over, did like 80% of it," Maher said during the podcast.

Actor Charlie Sheen, Maher's guest, said New York could build a place just for the repeat offenders and call it the "600 Building."

"This is why Republicans get elected, because Democrats run cities and they don’t do that. And it would be so easy to do that, but then there’s a certain part of their constituency that wouldn’t like it," Maher said.

Maher said it should be something everyone should support.

"These are like career criminals. I mean, call me crazy, I don’t think crime should be a career," Maher added.

Sheen agreed and added, "or should be allowed to become one."

Maher, who has supported Democratic candidates, has issued frequent criticisms of the party in recent years. He has specifically taken aim at the far-left wing of the party.

During his show, "Real Time," on Friday, Maher warned of Democratic socialist candidate for New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani's impact on the party.

"I think the whole Democratic Party in the country is on the ballot, and the whole country will be looking at this race to see which way are the Democrats going to go," Maher said.

The comedian said he thought the race had "very important national implications."

During "Real Time" on Friday, Maher also warned that President Donald Trump's ballroom was a sign that the president wasn't leaving.

"The symbolism is he’s not leaving," the comedian told his panel on Friday. "Who puts in a giant ballroom if you’re leaving?"