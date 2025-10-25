Bill Maher warns Democrats of Mamdani’s impact, says the ‘whole’ party is on the ballot

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Real Time" host Bill Maher battled CNN political commentator Kate Bedingfield on Friday over New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani's dual citizenship, as the comedian warned electing the democratic socialist candidate might not be a good look for the party.

"I think the whole Democratic Party in the country is on the ballot, and the whole country will be looking at this race to see which way are the Democrats going to go," Maher said.

Maher said former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo wasn't inspirational or all that exciting, but said he was "kind of normal." Bedingfield said that there were things in Cuomo's past that she didn't want to embrace as normal.

"They’re going to have to decide on this mayor’s race. Now, they say it’s getting closer. If it is Mamdami in New York, again, I think this has very important national implications," Maher said.

"I think that if Mamdani wins with a coalition of voters who have been not all that excited about the Democratic Party over the last few years, I think that’s a good thing for the Democrats. And I think if you’re in a purple district, say you disagree with some of the things that he does and use that to establish your independent cred," Bedingfield said.

Maher pushed back as he pointed to Cuomo's criticism of Mamdani's ties to Uganda, where he was born, due to the country's treatment of LGBTQ people. Cuomo is running as an independent against Mamdani.

"You make it sound like he’s a little more mainstream than I think he is. I mean, the issue now that Andrew Cuomo is bringing up in New York is that he is a Ugandan citizen. Uganda is a country where they kill homosexuals," Maher said. "I would renounce, if I was the dual citizen with a country whose policy was we kill homosexuals. I would renounce that citizenship," Maher said.

At the Oct. 22 mayoral debate, Cuomo said to Mamdani, "How do you not renounce your citizenship or demand BDS [Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions] against Uganda for imprisoning people who are gay just by their sexual orientation? Isn't that a basic violation of human rights?"

On the HBO show, Bedingfield told Maher he was buying into a "fear framework" that wasn't good for the country. She also accused Cuomo of "race baiting," and said the former governor suggested that he couldn't be a leader in a "terror situation."

Maher pushed back on Bedingfield, suggesting it wasn't a good look for the Democratic Party.

"He campaigned this week with a guy who was an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing and served as a character witness for Omar Abdel Rahman, the terrorist who organized it. So Sarah Palin used to say Obama palled around with terrorists, which was bulls---, but I just don’t know if this is a great look for the party," Maher said, referring to an image of Mamdani posing alongside Siraj Wahhaj.

Mamdani addressed criticism of the photo at a "Cost of Living" soccer tournament, according to CBS New York.

"The same imam met with Mayor [Michael] Bloomberg, met with Mayor [Bill] de Blasio, campaigned alongside Eric Adams, and the only time it became an issue of national attention was when I met with him. And that's because of the fact of my faith and because I'm on the precipice of winning this election," Mamdani said, according to CBS New York.

MSNBC host Michael Steele also appeared on the panel and said it was ultimately up to New Yorkers to decide.

"My take is, I think what’s being left out in this conversation is probably the most important ingredient — and that is the people of New York. They will decide whether or not everything you’ve just leveled up, and every concern that people have put out there about Mr. Mamdani, is relevant to them when they go to the polls," he said.

Mamdani's campaign did not immediately return a request for comment from Fox News Digital.