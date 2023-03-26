Bill Maher knocks Nepo babies, identifies the 'last refuge of meritocracy in America'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher knocked "nepo babies" on Friday and said they should acknowledge they had a "huge advantage," arguing sports was the "last refuge of meritocracy in America."

"So enjoy the good life, nepos. Just don’t say you didn’t have a big advantage. Or it didn't matter that much who your parents were or it just got my foot in the door. This is f---ing show business, getting your foot in the door is 80% of it!" Maher said during his show.

Maher argued sports is the "last refuge of meritocracy in America."

"Show business is full of nepo babies, politics is full of nepo babies, even modeling... has fallen to nepotism. But in sports, there are no nepo babies," he said. "There are the sons and daughters of former players, but it's not why they play. Laila Ali didn't knock out 21 opponents by smacking them with a birth certificate."

"Sports is the last place where it doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from, just what you do," he continued, adding that he doesn't trust the government, media, judges, juries and more but he does trust "that the 450 players in the NBA are the absolute best 450 players the teams could find anywhere in the world."

He wondered why America has meritocracy in sports but not where it "really matters."

"Forty-two percent of private colleges admit applicants based almost entirely on the fact that their parents are alumni. You can get in if you work hard and your dad bought a building, these are called legacy admissions," he said. "The concept of merit itself is now under attack everywhere but in sports."

He said schools all over the county were eliminating honors classes. A school district in Los Angeles replaced honors classes at their high school with a one-size-fits-all approach that officials said would give students of all races an equal education.

In Virginia, Maher said, several schools were under investigation over not giving national scholarship awards out to their students.

"This is a bad issue for Democrats because most Americans seems to agree, if they're on an airplane, they want a cockpit that looks like America, but they'd also like someone up there that knows how to fly the plane," Maher continued.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin slammed the schools for their focus on "equal outcomes for all students."

"[The schools] have a maniacal focus on equal outcomes for all students at all costs. And at the heart of the American dream, is excelling, is advancing, is stretching and recognizing that we have students that have different capabilities," Youngkin said of the news.

