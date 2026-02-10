Expand / Collapse search
Trump admin to repeal Obama-era greenhouse gas finding in large-scale deregulation

EPA Chief Lee Zeldin is set to eliminate Obama's 2009 'endangerment finding' that justified sweeping climate regulations

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Trump withdraws US from 66 organizations, including UN climate treaty Video

Trump withdraws US from 66 organizations, including UN climate treaty

ClimateDepot.com executive editor Marc Morano joins 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to discuss President Donald Trump's decision to sever ties with dozens of international organizations and more

President Donald Trump's administration is poised to walk back an Obama-era greenhouse gas finding that serves as a lynchpin for justifying climate regulations across the country on Wednesday.

The 2009 "endangerment finding" identifies six greenhouse gases that the Obama administration said pose "a threat to public health and welfare." That harm finding was then used to justify sweeping climate regulations from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), such as raising fuel economy standards and limiting power plant emissions, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin hailed the move as cutting through government red tape in an interview with the Journal.

"This amounts to the largest act of deregulation in the history of the United States," Zeldin said.

DEMS ACCUSE EPA OF TRYING TO KILL GREENHOUSE GAS REPORTING PROGRAM THAT AIDS CAP-AND-TRADE

President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama

President Donald Trump ‘s administration is walking back a key climate research finding from former President Barack Obama’s administration. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Debra L Rothenberg/WireImage)

The Journal reports that the final rule will be made public later this week and is set to eliminate requirements to measure, report, certify and comply with federal greenhouse-gas emission standards for motor vehicles. The rollback does not yet affect power plants or oil and gas facilities.

"More energy drives human flourishing," Interior Secretary Doug Burgum told the outlet. "Energy abundance is the thing that we have to focus on, not regulating certain forms of energy out."

Trump is reportedly expected to hold an event at the White House on Wednesday with Zeldin and Energy Secretary Chris Wright. There they will announce a new initiative for the Department of War to purchase electricity from coal-powered plants.

SNOWSTORM COULD'VE SPARKED GRID CATASTROPHE IF BIDEN CLIMATE POLICIES WEREN'T REVERSED: ENERGY DEPT

Zeldin

 EPA administrator Lee Zeldin will meet with Trump at the White House on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

The Washington Coal Club is also set to name Trump the "Undisputed Champion of Coal" during the event, according to the Journal.

Trump has been consistently critical of global warming claims and climate regulation throughout both of his terms in office, famously withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement when he first took office in 2017.

Emissions spew from a large stack at the coal fired Brandon Shores Power Plant, on March 9, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. Last year the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), announced that it would repeal President Obama's policy on curbing greenhouse gas emissions from coal fired power plants. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Trump is expected to direct the War Department to purchase more electricity from coal-fired power plants this week. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Trump more recently used the wall of winter storms across the U.S. as a talking point against "climate insurrectionists."

"Record Cold Wave expected to hit 40 States. Rarely seen anything like it before," Trump wrote on social media last month. "Could the Environmental Insurrectionists please explain — WHATEVER HAPPENED TO GLOBAL WARMING???"

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.

