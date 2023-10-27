Bill Maher already boosting Dean Phillips' challenge to Biden: 'He's 54! Did I mention he's 54?'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher is quickly hyping Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., who formally launched a primary challenge against President Biden earlier in the day.

"He's the new Mike Johnson. In other words the new guy I've never heard of in Congress," Maher began the conversation Friday night. "Dean Phillips, he's from Minnesota. He's Jewish. He's 54! Did I mention he's 54?"

"He loves Biden. He says exactly what I say. He did a great job, but don't do it again," Maher continued. "Family- self-made millionaire, the family's in the organic vodka business. Dean Phillips, I'm getting behind him for president of the United States. How about you?"

Democratic strategist and "The Five" co-host Jessica Tarlov wasn't nearly as on board with Phillips and Maher was, listing red flags including him having Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt as a campaign adviser, but Maher was not deterred.

"I love Dean Phillips because nobody knows who the f--- he is, and that's good!" Maher exclaimed. "You know what I know about him? He's 54 and he's got a ‘D’ next to his name. He's already got half the votes and he doesn't have any of the baggage of the other guys."

Phillips launched his longshot bid for president Friday with a tightrope message praising Biden's record while casting doubt that the 80-year-old can win reelection.

The Democrat lawmaker joins spiritual guru and former 2020 candidate Marianne Williamson as the only Democratic challengers to Biden. Earlier in October, fellow 2024 hopeful Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. launched an independent bid for the White House after previously running as a Democrat. Progressive activist Cornel West is also running as an independent.

Maher, who was previously a longtime defender of Biden's, began expressing his doubt about the president's chances in the 2024 election during his "Club Random" sit-down with Democratic strategist James Carville, who also is sounding the alarm based on recent polls.

"I think we're on the same page with Biden," Maher said. "Did a great service but whereas in 2020, maybe he was the only one who could have beaten Trump, I think now he's the only one who will lose to him."

"He did great not just because he beat Trump, but, you know, a lot of stuff he did- Afghanistan, Ukraine he handled right, everybody else's economy was worse than ours after the pandemic. These are some pretty big things," he continued. "But he will lose because at some point, perception becomes reality. And look, do I think he can do the job? Absolutely. Government, as you well know better than anybody, is done in small rooms like the Oval Office, where people are talking quietly and decisions are made. I think he still can do that fine. He cannot run for president. He'll look bad in the debates…. I think, going to lose."

The liberal comedian has been comparing Biden to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who famously chose not to resign during the Obama years and was later replaced by a conservative justice under Trump, calling the president "Ruth Bader Biden" and even selling merchandise that reads, "Time to go, Joe!"

