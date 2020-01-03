Bill Bennett: Trump is confronting Iran after Obama tried to 'buy them off'

Fox News contributor Dr. Bill Bennett on Friday weighed in on the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, arguing that the airstrike ordered by President Trump is an aggressive approach to foreign policy that could widen the political divide in the United States.

“I think the real impact on this at home may be just the deepening of this political divide. You know, we have the socialism-capitalism debate about the economy. We have a debate here about what we do with our enemies: Do we try to buy them off as we did in the Obama administration or do we confront them and say ‘this far and no further … in fact, you have gone too far,’” Bennett, the former education secretary, told “Fox & Friends.”

The game-changing U.S. attack killed Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, and other military officials at Baghdad International Airport early Friday, the Pentagon confirmed.

Soleimani is the military mastermind whom Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had deemed equally as dangerous as Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., responded late Thursday to the airstrike saying, “Soleimani was responsible for unthinkable violence and world is better off without him.”

“But Congress didn’t authorize and American people don’t want a war with Iran," he added. "All steps must now be taken to protect our forces against the almost inevitable escalation and increased risk.”

Considered one of the most powerful men in Iran, Soleimani routinely was referred to as its "shadow commander" or "spymaster."

Bennett said that the U.S. was “justified” in killing Solemaini “years ago.”

“We could do this any time with moral justification. The fact that it happened now, I suppose it’s a function of the specifics that Mike Pompeo was referring too, but wouldn’t reveal," he said, referring to Pompeo's statement that Soleimani's forces were planning an "imminent" attack on Americans and Iraqis.

