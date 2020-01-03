Gen. Tata: Qassem Soleimani was a terrorist responsible for killing Americans and was 'fair game'

Retired Brig. Gen. Anthony Tata said on Friday that the dangerous Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani had “further plans to execute attacks against Americans” and President Trump's decision to order an airstrike to take him out was necessary.

“All this outcry about us attacking an individual. No, he was a terrorist,” Tata told “Fox & Friends,” pushing back on criticism of Trump’s decision.

“He was a designated terrorist leading designated terrorist organization and he’s fair game after attacking U.S. property and people and the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.”

TRUMP ORDERS ATTACK THAT KILLS IRANIAN GEN. QASSEM SOLEIMANI, OTHER MILITARY OFFICIALS IN BAGHDAD, PENTAGON SAYS

Trump ordered a game-changing U.S. military attack that killed Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, among other military officials at Baghdad International Airport early Friday, the Pentagon confirmed.

Soleimani is the military mastermind whom Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had deemed equally as dangerous as Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., responded late Thursday to the U.S. airstrike ordered by Trump that killed Soleimani.

“Soleimani was responsible for unthinkable violence and world is better off without him,” Schiff tweeted hours after the strike.

“But Congress didn’t authorize and American people don’t want a war with Iran. All steps must now be taken to protect our forces against the almost inevitable escalation and increased risk.”

Tata said that Trump is a president that is “very strong and resolute” and executed a “very clear strategy in protecting U.S. interests in the region.”

Considered one of the most powerful men in Iran, Soleimani routinely was referred to as its "shadow commander" or "spymaster."

Fox News Brie Stimson contributed to this report.