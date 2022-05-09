Bill Bennett on 'America's Newsroom': Kids in Democrat-run cities suffered the most from school shutdowns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Bill Bennett warned Monday on "America's Newsroom" the children in poverty-stricken Democrat-run cities have been most impacted by virtual learning. The former education secretary in the Reagan administration expressed his hope that Americans have "learned this lesson" as kids nationwide grapple with the long-term effects of remote learning and massive learning loss.

BLUE STATE COVID LEARNING LOSS WIDENED RACIAL ACHIEVEMENT GAPS RELATIVE TO RED STATES: STUDY

BILL BENNETT: The kids who are most affected are the kids in the high-poverty areas, big cities run by Democrats. That's where they put the hammer down and shut the schools down, largely because of union influence, and the kids suffered, and this is a terrible thing. One of the more interesting things that people haven't talked about in this study is this: when they looked at the kids who went to school, went back to school late in the fall of, or in the fall of '20 and then stayed through 2021, the worry about COVID didn't materialize. Those kids in school did not have higher rates of COVID than the kids who remained at home. I hope we have learned this lesson.

