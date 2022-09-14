Expand / Collapse search
The 'big mistake' Republicans could make on abortion: Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich

She reacts to Sen. Lindsey Graham's proposed federal abortion bill

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich weighs in on Republicans' handling of abortion on the campaign trail on the 'Special Report' All-Star panel.

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich explained the "big mistake" that campaigning Republicans could make on abortion Wednesday on the "Special Report" All-Star panel.

TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT, QUEEN OF NETHERLANDS CLASH OVER ABORTION POLICY

PAVLICH: Republicans, I think, are making a big mistake … if they're going to just cede this issue on the campaign trail to Democrats, when you hear them talk about how the Republican position is extreme. If you look at the facts of Lindsey Graham's bill, he's talking about a 15 week limit. That's what Governor Glenn Youngkin has also proposed in Virginia. And the polling shows the vast majority of Americans actually do believe in a 15 week limit on abortion, including pro-life Americans. You ask any candidate who's running for office on the Democratic side at this moment if they support any restrictions on abortion, including up to the moment of birth, and they will not give any kind of example of what they think is a reasonable limit to abortion. 

WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION BELOW:

