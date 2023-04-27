'Big Gay Baby' drag queen testifies against bill that would ban gender identity curriculum from classrooms

A drag queen covered in blue face-paint testified during against legislation to ban transgender ideology from being taught in schools in Louisiana.

The Louisiana House Education Committee has moved forward on two major bills this week. HB 81 prevents school faculty from using new "names and pronouns for students unless parents provide written permission to do otherwise," essentially stopping schools from socially transitioning children into transgender identities without parents' permission. HB 466 prevents teachers, faculty, and school guests from discussing "sexual orientation or gender identity" with students. Both of these pieces of legislation caused backlash among far-left activists who expressed their outrage at a public hearing.

One speaker described identified themselves as a trans person named "Maxwell" and "Big Gay Baby," offered the pronouns as "they/them" and asked those overseeing the hearing, "what are yours?"

MONTANA TRANSGENDER LAWMAKER BARRED FROM HOUSE FLOOR AFTER ‘HATE-FILLED TESTIMONY’

"I’m here to ask you to vote ‘no’ on HB466. Speaking before you today is a 27-year-old drag artist that lives every day to secure kindness, validation, love, and acceptance, for the wounded child that still feels closeted inside me."

Teacher Ramona Bessinger said, "Allowing 4th graders to take puberty blockers and secretly transition without parental knowledge is exactly what this drag queen feels will help heal his ‘inner hurt child’. It’s all about him."

5TH GRADE TEACHER ENRAGES ACTIVISTS, AUDIENCE BY DENYING TRANS IDEOLOGY: ‘THAT’S NOT HATEFUL, THAT'S A FACT'

State Freedom Caucus Network communications director Greg Price shared multiple videos of activists condemning the legislation throughout the hearing.

"A ‘He/They’ tells the committee that the ‘blood of trans children will be on your hands’ for making it illegal for teachers to transition a child behind the backs of parents," Price said.

The speaker claimed they were not a Louisiana native, but moved there "for the culture and the people" and claimed that HB 81 "fosters an unsafe environment for all children" and warned that legislation like this is "trying to harm them," claiming that "suicidality" will be the result of this bill.

Louisiana is the latest state that has pushed this type of legislation on education. Last year, Florida passed a similar bill that banned gender ideology and sexual orientation from being discussed in classroom instruction for grades kindergarten through 3rd grade. The Florida of Department of Education recently expanded the legislation to cover grades 4-12.

Critics of the legislation dubbed it the "Don't Say Gay" bill.