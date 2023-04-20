5th grade teacher enrages activists, audience by denying trans ideology: 'That's not hateful, that's a fact'

A 5th grade teacher locked horns with fellow guests and audience members during Dr. Phil amid a heated debate about whether schools should teach transgender ideology.

Dr. Phil hosted an episode on Thursday over gender "inclusivity" in schools, ranging from tampons being given out in boys’ restrooms to curriculum teaching transgender ideology. One guest argued that tampons being given out in boys’ restrooms would be a massive help to those who don’t have their own money. A 5th grade teacher however, replied with basic biological fact.

"Men do not menstruate. Only women menstruate," the teacher named Ron declared.

A transgender activist named Jordan replied, "Cis-men don’t menstruate, but trans men do menstruate, same as non-binary people," later adding, "menstruating is not exclusive to women."

DESANTIS RELEASES GRAPHIC VIDEO SHOWING TRANS SURGERIES AFTER BIDEN CALLS GOVERNOR’S POLICIES ‘CRUEL’

Ron cited biology about how being a male or female is designated by their chromosomes and argued women cannot become men.

"They’re not men… they’re women dressed as men. You are not a man. You can pretend to be a man, and that’s ok. That’s perfectly fine. Live your life," he said.

Later in the episode, after Ron objected to being interrupted, saying that it is rude to do so, an audience member claimed that he himself was rude by denying people’s gender identity.

"I’d like to understand from your perspective why you don’t believe it’s rude and why you think you have a right to - when someone identifies a certain way - for you to tell them that that is not correct that particular gender or identity?" the audience member asked.

"Why do I feel that it’s right to tell them the truth?" Ron responded.

"But it’s not the truth," Jordan interjected.

"The people who hate the truth" object to it "because they see the truth as hateful," he responded. "If you want to identify in any way you can, you’re free to do so. But that does not mean that the rest of us have to join that illusion."

TRANSGENDER PASTOR COMPARES TREATMENT OF 'MARGINALIZED' NASHVILLE SHOOTER TO JESUS BEING CRUCIFIED

A visibly upset member of the audience asked, "If a transgender person is not harming you or the people you love, why do you care so much?"

"Because you want us to care," Ron answered.

"No, I don’t want you to care, I want you to be quiet," she said. "I want you to stop being hateful."

"I disagree with you, and so you call it’ hate,’" Ron replied. "But there’s no hate in my heart at all."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You are being hateful. When you tell somebody that identifies as a man that they’re not a man, that’s hateful," the audience member said.

"That’s not hateful," Ron said. "That’s a fact."