Biden’s botched response to China’s spy balloon was a national security ‘blunder’ of ‘incalculable damage’

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe is sounding off on the Biden administration's highly criticized response to China's "incredibly successful" spy balloon intelligence operation. Ratcliffe said on "Sunday Morning Futures" that the repercussions of China's "unprecedented" breach of U.S. national security are "incalculable."

MILITARY EXPERTS PROVIDE FRANK ASSESSMENT OF US SHORTCOMINGS IN POTENTIAL CHINA CONFLICT

JOHN RATCLIFFE: It's pretty easy and pretty clear, it should be to all Americans. This past week, unfortunately, the People's Republic of China executed an incredibly successful intelligence operation over the mainland of the United States. And conversely, the Biden administration committed an unprecedented national security blunder of incalculable damage. And I say that, Maria, because we know, the facts are very clear that America's number one adversary, the People's Republic of China, maneuvered spycraft into U.S. airspace a week ago on Saturday, January 28th, and it didn't leave us airspace until a week later, Saturday, February 4th. Except for the time that it was over Canada, it spent at least four days, at least 100 hours continuously over the continental of the United States in an intelligence operation, again, of incalculable damage, violating U.S. Sovereignty of our airspace and our territorial borders in an unprecedented way that I'm not aware has ever happened in our history. Maria, and the Biden administration let that happen.

It was deliberate. It was intentional. It was calculated to go over sensitive military sites, nuclear facilities and critical infrastructure. There was nothing accidental about this. It was a deliberate campaign, and unfortunately, as we just talked about, incredibly successful for the Chinese Communist Party and the People's Republic of China.