Tom Homan blasts Biden's 'inhumane' border policies: They are 'killing people'

Former acting ICE Director Tom Homan accused the Biden administration on "America Reports" Thursday of not doing a "single thing" to slow the flow of illegal immigrants crossing the southern border, causing record migrant deaths and a national security issue of "huge proportions."

TOM HOMAN: Where is the outrage over the record number of migrants that have died under the Biden administration? More migrants have died on U.S. soil crossing this border than any year in my career. Almost 700. Where is the outrage over that? Where is the outrage over all the UACs [unaccompanied alien child] coming across? Where is the outrage? Like you said, over 100,000 fentanyl deaths. Where is the outrage over the hundreds of migrants that died in Mexico and in the Darién Gap in Panama? This administration is inhumane, their policies are killing people.

